VISION: Artist's impressions of the revamped Big Pineapple's entrance and main hall.
Big boost to Big Pineapple revamp's bottom line

Scott Sawyer
by
28th May 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 5:47 AM
THE Big Pineapple's redevelopment has been boosted to the tune of $2.5 million with the State Government set to chip in on crucial parts of the upgrade.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones confirmed the funding, as part of a $6.8 million project which would deliver refurbishments to the internal structure of the Big Pineapple, the reception area and a new children's playground.

The project was set to support 35 construction jobs and 39 operational jobs and Ms Jones said it would "pump another $4.5 million a year into the local economy".

The old Macadamia Nut Factory was set to be re-purposed to host COYO, a locally-based coconut yoghurt producer.

Wi-Fi, online and kiosk ticketing and extensive landscaping would also be delivered as part of the State Government-Big Pineapple partnership.

The works were part of a broader, master planned refurbishment of the tourism icon.

Part of that broader redevelopment included the creation of glamping and other on-site accommodation options to draw visitors into the region.

The State Government support was applauded by Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Simon Latchford, who said a new era of tourism products would be vital to the region's future.

Visitors will be able to climb the Big Pineapple next year.

