Big break for Mount Morgan's star on the rise

PASSION: Clint Lennox from Mount Morgan recently starred in the local film production, "Lost and Found".

PASSION: Clint Lennox from Mount Morgan recently starred in the local film production, "Lost and Found". Chris Ison ROK200418cactor2

CLINT Lennox had wanted to become an actor since he was five years old.

The Mount Morgan man's dream has been fulfilled, having starred in the local film Lost and Found, which has been entered into film festivals across Australia, New Zealand, America and Belgium.

RISING STAR: Clint Lennox with Stella McMahon who plays Mary in Lost and Found. Contributed

Mr Lennox, 37, plays a homeless man, a small but vital role in the film.

But it was an opportunity he had been waiting for, and felt stoked to be part of the project.

It all started when he saw a casting call for the film in The Morning Bulletin, and noticed Ian Westley was involved in the project.

"Lost and Found" has whetted Clint Lennox's appertite to do more screen and theatre acting in the future. Chris Ison ROK200418cactor1

He had previously worked with the director in a few workshops.

"Ian is the kind of director who really listens to the people around him... to his actors and he makes the whole process just really enjoyable,” Mr Lennox said.

During the making of the film, Clint's role was explained to him as a metaphor for God, who "sees everything and everyone but he doesn't directly intervene in their lives unless it's absolutely necessary... keeping watch over everyone”.

Lost and Found, which was filmed in Rockhampton in September 2016, follows the lives of several people, and their stories intertwine in the film.

Although his character may have no name, the homeless man is an important figure in the film as he offers advice to the other characters.

Mr Lennox said the make-up process was a lot of fun, working alongside a talented crew.

He enjoyed working with the cast and crew, and said there weren't any egos on set.

He had previously starred as a father in The Marriage, a film which was selected in the top 20 at the Sydney Film Festival from "hundreds of films Australia-wide”.

Mr Lennox said his experience in making The Marriage served as good practice for making Lost and Found.

The future looks bright for the actor, who said he was looking to perform more theatre work and there were a few auditions he wished to try out for.

Lost and Found was screened at McKeague Hall at Rockhampton Girls Grammar School last weekend.