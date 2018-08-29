Big break for Rocky Cricket's rising star

RUN-MAKING MACHINE: Rockhampton's Flynn Thomasson at the crease for Queensland at the national under-15 schoolboys championships.

CRICKET: Flynn Thomasson first started playing the game he loves as an eight-year-old, one of an eager band of youngsters taking part in the Milo in2Cricket program on Friday nights.

An amazing natural talent coupled with a willingness to learn saw his game flourish, and he quickly became a run-scoring machine with willow in hand.

He starred on the local and school scenes and earned his first Queensland call-up last year after a strong showing at the state under-15 schoolboys championships.

After impressing at the nationals, four leading GPS schools came calling, trying to woo the young talent to Brisbane.

It was the offer from the Anglican Church Grammar School (commonly referred to as Churchie) that proved too good to refuse and Flynn will take up a scholarship there at the start of Term 4 in October.

Dad Steve said it was a big move for his teenage son but one he needed to make.

"Flynn's very excited, he wants to go now,” Steve said.

"He's on a scholarship and will be boarding at Churchie as of Term 4 this year. He will finish Year 10 there and have Years 11 and 12 there as well.

"He's been at Rocky Grammar since prep so it will be hard leaving there but he knows that to follow his dreams of being a cricketer he has to be down there.

"That's where all the opportunities are.”

Flynn, 15, will play with Churchie in the nine-team GPS competition and with Valleys in Brisbane's under-16 club competition known as Lord's Taverners.

Steve said Flynn was lucky to have some great coaches, in particular Rocky Grammar's Todd and Jason Wells who had invested so much time and effort into his development.

He had really come into his own in the past two years, and was becoming a force with the ball as well.

He attended a coaching clinic with former Australian paceman Craig McDermott at the weekend, where some of his deliveries were clocked at 116kmh.

"He was mainly a batter who bowled a bit but in the last 12 months he's become a batting all-rounder who bowls very well,” Steve said.

"The last two years he's won Grammar's cricketer of the year and was also named the best junior playing in a men's competition for Rocky Cricket.

"Once he made the Queensland team last year it all started to fall into place for him.

"I guess the message for all young cricketers is this is where you can end up too, if you put your head down and really want to be what you want to be and you've got good coaches.”