Big Brother ‘mansion’ is now a hell hole

The Big Brother house in Queensland has been abandoned and vandalised. Picture: YouTube/MuiTube

From 2001 until November 2014, Australians watched the reality TV series Big Brother, which was set in a seemingly palatial house on the grounds of the Gold Coastâ€™s Dreamworld theme park.

During the 11 seasons, more than 200 contestants entered the house and left again.

The Big Brother house is in a state of disrepair and decline. Picture: YouTube/MuiTube

But the pink mansion, which was fitted out with lavish decor has been abandoned, left derelict, and vandalised, as can be seen in this shocking video.

The swimming pool is now a pond covered with green algae. Weeds are growing out of control. Glass windows and doors have been smashed and shattered glass is everywhere. Graffiti covers the walls, hallways, and even a toilet.

The pool at the Big Brother house has turned into a stagnant pond. Picture: YouTube/MuiTube

The diary room, where the housemates would confess their secrets and thousands of viewers would watch nationwide is destroyed.

Shattered glass and graffiti litter the Big Brother house. Picture: YouTube/MuiTube

The sad state of the property was captured on camera by MuiTube, an Australian YouTuber who films abandoned buildings.

The Big Brother house in better days. Picture: Supplied

According to Wikipedia, on the 16th anniversary since the show first aired in 2001, a tourist approached Dreamworld to request a tour of the site.

The staff and security advised the tourist that the house had been stripped bare and that the house was condemned under health and safety laws.