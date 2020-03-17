Big call for Rocky’s senior rugby league comp

The Rockhampton Rugby League senior competition looks unlikely to start this weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton’s senior rugby league competition is set to be suspended in the wake of the coronovirus.

The Morning Bulletin understands that the Rockhampton Rugby League was in the last hour advised the competition, which was set to start this weekend, has been put on hold.

The same is expected for Rockhampton’s junior fixtures, with the prospect of all grass-roots competitions across the state being delayed until at least May.

The fate of the state-wide competitions - Intrust Super Cup, the women’s BHP Premiership, Hastings Deerings Colts and the Mal Meninga Cup - is not yet known.

A reliable source said more details would be released tomorrow after a meeting of the QRL’s board of directors tonight.