Big change at iconic biscuit brand

Arnott’s will boldly attempt to make its business net zero emissions by 2040. Picture: Joel Carrett/ AAP

Arnott’s will boldly attempt to make its business net zero emissions by 2040. Picture: Joel Carrett/ AAP

Arnott’s will boldly attempt to make its business net zero emissions and reduce its plastic packaging across all its quintessential Australian products.

The iconic biscuit brand will overhaul its sustainability goals which will include environmentally friendly sourcing of ingredients and greater recycling of all plastics.

In a statement, the company committed to a net zero emissions by 2040 within its internal operations and 2050 across its entire supply chain.

The iconic biscuit brand will overhaul its sustainability goals, which will include environmentally friendly sourcing of ingredients and greater recycling. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

Arnott’s new endeavours coincide with World Environment Day, and executive Simon Lowden said sustainability was core to the company’s ongoing transformation.

“The global food system is responsible for creating a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions,” Mr Lowden said.

“At The Arnott’s Group we recognise that to build a more sustainable food system in Australia we must make change ourselves and inspire our consumers and our partners to do the same.

Arnott’s produces some of Australia’s most treasured biscuits. Picture: Supplied.

The changes include a pledge that all key ingredients such as flour, sugar, oils, dairy and cocoa products are grown and sourced sustainably by 2035.

By the middle of this decade, Arnott’s intends to reduce or repurpose 10 per cent of its total plastic packaging across the company.

“Our sustainability plan focuses on areas where we can have the most immediate and meaningful impact across our supply chain through the sourcing of our ingredients, the manufacturing of our products and the connection we have with our people, our customers and our communities,” Mr Lowden said.

Originally published as Big change at iconic biscuit brand