Big change lands Yeppoon restaurant major award

CHAMPION CHEFS: (From left) Sous Chef, Santiago De Filippo, Executive Chef Matt Smith and Sous Chef Shanaka Wijetunga, represented The Waterline Restaurant at the Savour Australia Queensland Awards for Excellence held in Brisbane on Monday.

A BOLD move to relax the dining style has paid off for The Waterline Restaurant after they took out top spot at Savour Australia Restaurant and Catering 2017 Awards for Excellence.

General manager, Kylie Smith, explained her surprise at taking out three awards including Best Cafe Dining, Best Breakfast and the prestigious title of Cafe of the Year.

"We are super proud, as a regional restaurant we were selected above the bigger cafes in the South East so it's great recognition for the team,” she said.

The RCA Awards of Excellence anonymously judge restaurants all over QLD and NT and recognise the winners in over 41 categories.

AWARD WINNING: Mini Steak Sandwich at The Waterline Restaurant.

"This was the first time that Cafe of the Year was recognised out of the South East corner so it gives us a really good profile of dining for our area,” she said.

Kylie explained that the team of chefs behind the winning meals, Sous Chef Santiago De Filippo, Executive Chef Matt Smith and Sous Chef Shanaka Wijetunga, made the decision to sway the dining experience away from fine dining to a more relaxed, coastal vibe.

"We've won other awards for fine dining and contemporary Australian cuisine in the past, but in the last year our direction was to go back to relaxed, cafe style dining,” she said.

Local Panfried Barramundi w nicoise salad and mustard dressing

"It feels really great that the industry has acknowledged that for us, it was a huge surprise and something we never expected.”

Winning the top spot now entitles The Waterline Restaurant's talented chefs to represent CQ in the national Awards of Excellence at Victoria in October this year.