Instagram will let users choose whether or not to show “likes” in a change to the platform.

It comes after an experiment that involved a tweak to the user experience for people in Australia.

The picture-sharing social media platform had a feature from day one where people could double-tap posts to “like” them.

The likes, represented by red hearts, would stack up in a counter that showed up under each post.

But the experiment rolled out in Australia in mid-2019 took a new approach, by hiding the amount of likes a post had stacked up.

The latest change, announced by Instagram owner Facebook last week, means users will now be able to choose whether they want to see the amount of likes or not.

Facebook said in a press release users had been divided over the issue.

“We tested hiding like counts to see if it might depressurise people’s experience on Instagram,” the US social media giant wrote.

“What we heard from people and experts was that not seeing like counts was beneficial for some and annoying to others, particularly because people use like counts to get a sense of what’s trending or popular, so we’re giving you the choice.”

With the new changes, users will not only be able to choose whether or not to see the amount of likes other people have received, but also whether or not to show or hide likes on their own posts.

The choice can be made in a new “posts” section in the app’s settings.

Originally published as Big change to Instagram