Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV

Big clues that gave away Today gaffe

18th Sep 2019 3:16 PM

 

EAGLE-EYED viewers have called out the Today show for an embarrassing blunder during Tuesday's show.

During a story about the heavy rainfall in Sydney, footage was aired of a wet road with a police officer and his parked Holden Commodore car outside a Caltex - which was advertising petrol at 84 cents a litre.

 

Bargain.
Bargain.

The only problem?

Police haven't used that make of Holden since 2004 - and the price of fuel is unfortunately now generally around double that price.

The footage aired at 5.34am.

Nine later confirmed it was old footage.

"We used file vision of rain falling in Sydney as the rain hadn't hit yet and at 5.30am it was too dark to shoot," a spokesman told The Daily Telegraph.

"Admittedly, it would be wonderful to wake up to petrol prices at 84.9 cents."

Meanwhile, the east coast of Australia will continue to "cop a beating" from the rain over the coming week, with only a brief lull in the showers before a second frontal system powers through on the weekend, bringing even more moisture.

It's the heaviest rain in a month.

More Stories

Show More
funny mistake television today show

Top Stories

    ‘I just love it’ How Jordan found his dream job

    premium_icon ‘I just love it’ How Jordan found his dream job

    News Find out what goes on in the kitchen at this popular sports club

    Rescue helicopter called after woman falls from ladder

    premium_icon Rescue helicopter called after woman falls from ladder

    News The woman is believed to has sustained spinal injuries as a result of the fall.

    'Gut feel' contractors won't be paid: mine administrator

    premium_icon 'Gut feel' contractors won't be paid: mine administrator

    Business Well-known Monto business owed a shocking amount.

    Court decision stops state’s shark cull on reef

    premium_icon Court decision stops state’s shark cull on reef

    Environment State Government can no longer cull sharks on Great Barrier Reef