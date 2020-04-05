Big concert event shut down due to COVID-19

THE Birdsville Big Red Bash has been cancelled because of social distancing laws that prevent large gatherings as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite a full line-up of entertainment by 20 artists confirmed for the event, organisers last week pulled the plug on the remote music festival set for July 7–9.

The stellar line-up was to include Paul Kelly, Ian Moss, Tim Finn, John Williamson, Kate Ceberano, Glenn Shorrock, Thirsty Merc, Ross Wilson, Shannon Noll, Dragon, The Radiators, Mi-Sex, Wendy Matthews, Vika and Linda, Mark Gable, Steve Balbi, Chocolate Starfish, Bjorn Again and Caitlyn Shadbolt.

Event founder and organiser Greg Donovan delivered the news.

“The heartbreak of being unable to proceed with an event that sold out within a month of tickets going on sale last September, and that we know will impact artists who have had all their gigs cancelled, and also brings much needed income to Outback Queensland communities, is real,” he said.

The Big Red Bash advised their 10,000 ticketholders of the decision. All 20 of the acts from the 2020 line-up have been reconfirmed for next year’s Big Red Bash, where they’ll perform in the Simpson Desert, 35 km outside of the remote township of Birdsville.

Ticket holders have been given the option of holding onto their ticket – which automatically becomes valid for the 2021 Big Red Bash.

Those who would like a refund will have that option for the next six months, with the refund cut-off falling on September 30, 2020.

Any 2020 Big Red Bash tickets that are refunded will be placed back on sale for the 2021 event – with the first round of refunded tickets expected to go on sale during May 2020.