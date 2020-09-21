Menu
The Big Cow at home at pioneer village
News

Big Cow attraction to help beef-up local tourism

Alexia Austin
21st Sep 2020 5:00 AM
THE Big Cow at Highfields Pioneering Village is back on its feet and was officially opened to the public yesterday.

Named 'Clivia' after major sponsor Clive Berghofer, the attraction is tipped to bring more tourism to the area.

"The cow looks terrific, Jody and Ray (Ashford) you have done a great job in making the cow look good and it's going to be great for tourism," Southern Queensland Country Tourism CEO Peter Homan said at the opening.

 

Highfields Pioneer Village president Mervyn Polzin prepares to give a butter making demonstration as The Big Cow opened to the public on Sunday.
Highfields Pioneer Village president Mervyn Polzin prepares to give a butter making demonstration as The Big Cow opened to the public on Sunday.

"These big things are everywhere, there are over 100 of them all over Australia, there's big cows and big prawns, and a big gumboot in Tully - big things fascinate us as a society and people like those Instagram shots.

"(Visitors) will come from near and wide to have a look at the Big Cow."

Built in the 1970s near the Sunshine Coast, the Big Cow houses a room which is to be used as a museum.

