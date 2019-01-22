Big croc still at large

Do the crocodiles in the Fitzroy have the right to defend their home?

Neither of two crocodiles sighted on the Fitzroy River have been captured yet according to a spokesperson for the Department of Environment and Science.

Two traps have been deployed on the Fitzroy River about 10km upstream from The Barrage, near where a 3m crocodile was spotted last week by Wildlife Officers.

The specific location of the traps is not made public for safety reasons and to minimise human traffic around the traps which can decrease their effectiveness.

DES Officers deployed a floating trap, which is a 4m x 1m x 1m aluminium mesh box with adjustable floatation pontoons and a sliding gate. The gate is triggered when the crocodile pulls on the bait.

A gate trap, which is a land based trap, was also deployed. It is constructed with an aluminium gate in a frame attached to 6m of trawling mesh. It is also triggered when a crocodile pulls on the bait.

Both traps are monitored by motion-sensing trail cameras. A wildlife officer is notified when a crocodile enters the trap or the traps are tampered with by other wildlife or people.

The traps are left for approximately one week before the old bait is replaced with fresh bait.

Crocodiles can be transported safely if they are caught in the rigid floating trap. If a crocodile is caught in a gate trap, its jaws are secured then it is transported to its destination.

The last crocodile removed from the Fitzroy River was in November 2017.