Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nigel Hayman and Peter McCarthy at the All Fords Open Day in Rockhampton
Nigel Hayman and Peter McCarthy at the All Fords Open Day in Rockhampton
News

Big Day Out for Ford enthusiasts

Jann Houley, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
9th Oct 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NIGEL Hayman and Peter McCarthy are “Holden and Chev blokes” but they weren’t letting labels get in the way of a good day out.

They joined other car enthusiasts at the All Ford Open Day at the Rocky Sports Club on Sunday.

Photos
View Gallery

Hosted by the Early Falcon Club of Queensland, the show catered to all Fords and Falcons from 1901 to 2019 and small trucks up to F100s.

Mr Hayman and Mr McCarthy were particularly impressed by a purple XP Falcon.

“We’re into hotrods ourselves but we love all cars so we came to take a look,” they said.

Mr Hayman took his 32 Chev roadster to this year’s hotrod nationals in Maryborough at Easter.

all fords open day car club car enthusiasts falcons hotrods rocky sports club
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Man taken to hospital after CBD truck crash

    premium_icon Man taken to hospital after CBD truck crash

    News Two cars and a truck collided at the intersection on Denison and Denham streets.

    VOTE NOW: Best childcare educators, centres in CQ

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Best childcare educators, centres in CQ

    News You spoke, we listened — vote for your favourite childcare educator and centre

    Devastating scenes at bowls club after liquidation

    premium_icon Devastating scenes at bowls club after liquidation

    News ANZ bank is now in possession of the site as it failed to sell on the market or at...

    Man in Toowoomba court on double fatality car crash

    premium_icon Man in Toowoomba court on double fatality car crash

    Crime The man has not been required to enter any pleas to the charges.