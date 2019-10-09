Big Day Out for Ford enthusiasts

Nigel Hayman and Peter McCarthy at the All Fords Open Day in Rockhampton

Nigel Hayman and Peter McCarthy at the All Fords Open Day in Rockhampton

NIGEL Hayman and Peter McCarthy are “Holden and Chev blokes” but they weren’t letting labels get in the way of a good day out.

They joined other car enthusiasts at the All Ford Open Day at the Rocky Sports Club on Sunday.

Hosted by the Early Falcon Club of Queensland, the show catered to all Fords and Falcons from 1901 to 2019 and small trucks up to F100s.

Mr Hayman and Mr McCarthy were particularly impressed by a purple XP Falcon.

“We’re into hotrods ourselves but we love all cars so we came to take a look,” they said.

Mr Hayman took his 32 Chev roadster to this year’s hotrod nationals in Maryborough at Easter.