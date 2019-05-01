Big development for North Rocky backed by council committee

PRELIMINARY APPROVAL: A development application for a North Rockhampton property is a step closer to being passed .

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council gave preliminary approval yesterday for a high-rise commercial and residential building that would make a statement on a busy North Rockhampton street.

The 1012sq m site at 78 High St has been used for residential purposes.

Currently there is a high-set, single-detached "Queenslander”, which is set back about 6m from the street, on the block.

Plans presented in the planning and regulatory committee show a ground floor with four shops, three toilets, a refuse area, a lift/stairwell and carpark spaces for both commercial and residential users.

The second and third floors share the same floor plan, with four units each.

The three-storey proposed development would be located between O'Reilly Dental and Millennium Comics and Collectables, across the road from High Street Vet Surgery on High St.

Councillors Drew Wickerson and Cherie Rutherford were concerned about potential parking issues.

Cr Wickerson wanted staff parking to be clearly identified and was worried that people in three particular spaces would get "trapped”. He was also concerned that disabled people might have trouble reversing and opening their doors safely.

However, councillors were assured the disabled park would be to Australian standard and that drivers would be able to reverse out of the carpark.

The proposal includes 17 parking spaces, which is short of the required 19 to 20 carparks for a development of that size.

However, according to a report presented to council, the nature of High St - including its width, speed limit and traffic volume - allows for the use of existing on-street car parking.

The site is close to a number of shopping and commercial centres, with nearby public transport.

Cr Rutherford questioned the availability of street parking, saying the proposal was close to a "hectic” intersection.

Officers said two to three vehicles could be accommodated on the street.

Mayor Margaret Strelow was happy to support the proposal.

Passed by the committee, the application will be decided at next week's general council meeting.