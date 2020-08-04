Big dollars set to hit CQ community groups

Rockhampton Bowls Club will enjoy a new cold room to help boost its hospitality services

Rockhampton Bowls Club will enjoy a new cold room to help boost its hospitality services

COMMUNITY groups across Central Queensland will soon put to use much-needed upgrades and equipment provided to local programs under a sizeable State Government funding scheme.

It comes as part of the Palaszczuk Government’s renewed commitment to see the integrity of local community groups maintained through its Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga welcomed the latest instalment, revealing more than 24 groups across the region would share in almost $600,000.

“The Gambling Community Benefit Fund is a real lifeline for hundreds of community and sporting groups, as well as local councils,” Ms Lauga said.

“Without it, many worthy projects would simply never come to fruition, like upgrades to the Emu Park Men’s Shed.

The initiative will see the not-for-profit men’s group receive a reported $35,000 grant which President Graham Luck plans to spend on building extensions and installation of an awning.

“Yeppoon Golf Club was another big winner from this GCBF round, having secured more than $34,000 for a major facility upgrade and to purchase equipment – what a hole in one,” Ms Lauga said.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke concurred earlier sentiments, adding his delight at learning local community groups stood to benefit from the program – particularly after COVID-19.

“As we start to deliver Queensland’s plan for economic recovery, I’m really pleased that Rockhampton’s share of the GCBF pie is benefiting so many tremendous groups and worthy causes,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“What that looks like locally is a new bus for Darumbal People Aboriginal Corporation, a ride-on mower for Gracemere Lake Golf Club and a new cold room for the Rockhampton Bowls Club.

Darumbal People Aboriginal Corporation will be able to acquire a new bus under the state-funded initiative.

He further revealed Rockhampton South Kindergarten would receive a minor facelift through a fresh coat of paint, while the Historical Society would receive new equipment.

It is understood Central Rodeo Cowboys Association will also obtain portable cattle yards.

Attorney-General and Minister Justice Yvette D’Ath said the latest round of funding would provide a total $14.6 million worth of grants to over 580 groups across Queensland.

“Some organisations have had to delay or extend the timeline for their events, purchases or projects as a result of COVID-19,” the Attorney-General said.

She said many organisations rely on the program’s funding to deliver an opportunity to further the development of either facilities or programs.

It has previously been used to allow for the purchase of vehicles, sound equipment, and the construction of sporting change rooms.

Applications for round 106 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund are now open and will close on August 31.

A full list of recipients is available to view here.