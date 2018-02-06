Big employer announces 250 new Rocky jobs by end of year

BOUNCING back from a cyclonic beef battering, Teys Australia have taken the employment bull by the horns and announced hundreds of job opportunities for Rockhampton.

Teys, the second-largest meat works processor in Australia, has revealed it plans to employ up to 250 new employees by the end of the year as the beef industry prepares for a double in demand by 2030.

The company is investing $30 million in its Rockhampton facility, which has been given the stamp of approval by Rockhampton Regional Council's Advance Rockhampton initiative, which played a major factor in bringing the project to fruition.

These jobs are set to fill some of the void in Rockhampton's unemployment rate which currently stands at 8.19 per cent.

Mayor Margaret Strelow was this morning thrilled to stand in front of nine new employees at the Lakes Creek Rd facility. The nine are among 40 young employees already hired.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow with some of the new Teys employees. Allan Reinikka ROK060218ateys7

"Teys in an employer of choice and our local council and is very supportive of the investment into their facility,” Cr Strelow said.

"This is a vote of confidence in our region and its local workforce.”

Cr Strelow explained the important task Advance Rockhampton had assisting Teys in recruiting new employees, including three from the former Murry Bridge??? site which tragically burnt down in January.

"Staff work with planners and explain the great things that come from living here and attract them to the area,” she said.

Teys' general manager of corporate services, Tom Maguire, was pleased to be able to offer these positions after a rough few years.

"We have come through some tough times in cattle supply and severe drought for a number of years,” he said.

"But the beef industry is growing around the world and we were able to get back onto our feet.

"We are growing back up to full employment quota on site and I see a bright future.”

Teys General Manager of Operations Wasantha Mudannayake, General Manager of Corporate Services Tom Maguire and Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow with some of the new Teys employees. Allan Reinikka ROK060218ateys4

Mr Maguire highlighted the importance of hiring locals to fill the new full-time positions.

"They are the future for us, we want people from the community coming to work here,” he said.

"We are cementing Rocky as the Beef Capital of Australia and highlight today the people standing behind us.”

Teys general manager, Wasantha Mudannayake, was proud of the legacy built in Rocky since the abattoir swung into operation 14 years ago.

The passionate mentor, who was also on the Advance Rockhampton board, explained the importance of engaging with high school seniors and informing them of opportunities available in a commonly misunderstood industry.

"We explain everything to them: the kind of work they could be doing, the money involved,” he said.

"It's about changing their mindset. We now have state of the art technology and there has been an enormous change to what the industry was 30 years ago.”

As the biggest privately owned employer in Rockhampton, Mr Mudannayake was proud of the impact it had on the economy.

"People are coming from all over to work in our region and the money they spend - on cars or a house - is beneficial for our city,” he said.

Cr Strelow noticed positive movement in a number of sectors in the region saying it all "adds up”.

Teys Australia joined other industries including CQ Hospital and Health Services, South Western Wireless and projects like the Shoalwater Bay expansion, also driving employment opportunities.

"As well as supporting these new jobs, council is working to make sure that we are building the right environment to support economic growth,” she said.