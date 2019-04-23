Big field expected at Emu Park Golf Club this weekend

JUST under two hundred of the regions best golfers, including past champions, will be hitting the Emu Park golf course this weekend.

A field of 80 ladies and 110 men will be competing for A, B, and C grade titles in the Emu Park Golf Open 2019 Championship.

Emu Park club member and clubhouse volunteer Bevan Scott attributed the course's high difficulty level as the reason for large competitor numbers.

"It's a full 18-hole golf course rated with a greater degree of difficulty from most of the other courses in Central Queensland,” he said.

"That is mainly because of the slope of the course.”

Emu Park's infamous sea breeze is also set to present some challenges to competitors, but Mr Scott assured competitors they will be rewarded with scenic views of the Capricornia Coast.

"It's hilly but it is a very scenic course with tees and greens on elevated areas with views over the ocean and the coast,” he said.

"You always have to fight the wind, as you do in any course, but there is not a great deal of water traps - only three holes.”

Mr Bevan said those lucky enough to nominate before yesterday's closing date would be sharing the field with past men's champions Peter Matula and Trevor Tougher.

Over $4,000 of prizes are up for grabs and a host of other events will take place over the weekend including pin shots and long drive competitions, pot shots and raffles.

The event will run on Saturday and Sunday with a $50 entry fee that includes lunch.