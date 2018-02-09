Big field likely for season opener at Six Mile Raceway

READY TO RIDE: Cooper Torr is expected to feature in the junior lites in the Rockhampton Motocross Club's first race day at the Six Mile Raceway on Sunday.

READY TO RIDE: Cooper Torr is expected to feature in the junior lites in the Rockhampton Motocross Club's first race day at the Six Mile Raceway on Sunday. Chris Ison ROK051117cmotox2

MOTOCROSS: The weather will be red-hot and on-track action will be sure to match when the Rockhampton Motocross Club holds its first race day of the 2018 season on Sunday.

Organisers are expecting an influx of riders, which will likely swell the field well beyond the average 120 riders normally seen at club days.

Practice will start at 8.30am, with racing from 9.30am at the Six Mile Raceway at Pink Lily.

Club media officer Tony Clark said there had been plenty of inquiries from competitors across the region and further afield.

"Riders will be keen to get some time on our track, given it is the venue for the CQ titles in four weeks' time and then the Queensland championships in July,” he said.

"The other reason I'd expect a big field on Sunday is that last weekend all race days from Brisbane to Middlemount were cancelled due to the rain.

"There's no real form guide because it's the first meeting of the year but I know everyone's mad keen to get racing and, with some visiting riders in the mix, there should be some great competition.”

Clark said the talented trio of Mitchell Dark and Beau Dargel (senior opens) and Cooper Torr (junior lites) should be in the mix on Sunday.

"Those guys have been training together off the bikes, doing a lot of fitness and cardio work, so I'd expect them to be running pretty well,” he said.

Several modifications have been made to the raceway, including a redesign of the start straight to slow riders down a little before they hit the first bend.

Clark said 2018 was shaping as a big year for the club as it prepared to host both the CQ titles and the Queensland championships.

"That's really significant for us and those type of events are really good for the club financially as well.

"We'd expect more than 200 riders for the CQ titles and close to 300 for the state championships, which will be our biggest meeting by far.

"We will get a large local contingent at both of those events. Given it's on their home track, a lot of club members will be keen to have a crack and pit themselves against the best to see where they're at.”