Big field on Rocky raceway for Round 2 of CQ Series

Jayden Riley will be looking for another strong performance in the clubman class after finishing second in the opening round of the series.

MOTOCROSS: About 300 bikes will hit Six Mile Raceway for Round 2 of the CQ Series this weekend

The Rockhampton Motocross Club is hosting the event, with bikes on track from 8am both days.

Club media officer Tony Clark promised some fantastic racing on a track that would be at its best after the recent rain.

He expects CQ riders to feature in a number of the 14 classes, which range from peewees through to Masters.

"Brad West from Dingo will be running close to the front in the 85cc, as too Levi Rogers in the junior lites,” Clark said.

"Jayden Riley went well in the first round of the series in Emerald, finishing second to Yeppoon's Cam Watson in the clubman class.

"In the senior unlimited, we would expect Beau Dargel and Mitchell Dark to be right up there.”

Clark said that as well as chasing points in the CQ series, a number of riders would be keen to get some time on the Rockhampton track in the lead-up to the Queensland titles in July.

"This is a demanding track. Because of the soil it changes constantly throughout the day.” he said.

"It's a skilled riders track but, having said that, your best riders can jump on any track and ride fast.”

Clark said there would be "constant action” from start to finish this weekend.

"One class to watch will be the senior opens because there's half a dozen guys who could win it,” he said.