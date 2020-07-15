Big freeze brings record low temps to CQ

A CHILLY blast across Central Queensland has seen some parts of the region shiver well into the morning following some unseasonably cold overnight temperatures.

While BOM Meterologist Kimba Wong confirmed Roma recorded the state’s lowest temperature of -1.6 degrees for the past 24 hours, it appears the Central region produced record-low temperatures.

Both Clermont and Biloela recorded icy subzero temperatures, dipping to a respective -0.4 degrees each.

Moranbah Airport also experienced a freezing start to the morning with a minimum temperature of only 0.8 degrees – its lowest one since August 2018.

Rockhampton fared significantly better in comparison with its lowest recorded temperature over the past 24 hours hitting a milder seven degrees around 7am Wednesday.

Fortunately, it was a similar tale for both Yeppoon and Blackwater as the mercury teetered around eight degrees between 6am and 7am.

While five-degree weather for Emerald no doubt proved an obstacle for many people starting their day.

“Over the next couple of mornings, we’re expecting those cool conditions to persist, particularly through inland parts of the state,” Ms Wong said.

However Ms Wong revealed it was likely the region would welcome some warmer weather heading into the weekend with maximum temperatures moving into the mid-20s in some parts.

“We’re getting a little more moisture starting to return along the east coast with those minimum temps gradually climbing up to about average, if not slightly above average.”

“It does take a little bit longer for that moisture to push inland though, so for the interior parts of the state we are looking at those minimum temperatures remaining well below average conditions for this time of year, right into next week”

Any chance of rainfall across the region also remain low this week, with only a slight chance expected early next week.