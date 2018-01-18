Big guns coming to town for football friendly

GAME ON: Brad Mitchell (left) and Jacob Chapman are members of the newly licensed Queensland Premier League team, the Wide Bay Buccaneers, which will play in Rockhampton on Saturday.

GAME ON: Brad Mitchell (left) and Jacob Chapman are members of the newly licensed Queensland Premier League team, the Wide Bay Buccaneers, which will play in Rockhampton on Saturday. Matthew McInerney

FOOTBALL: Central Queensland football fans will get a taste of the big time this weekend.

The National Premier League's Mackay-based Magpies Crusaders will play the Queensland Premier League's Wide Bay Buccaneers in a friendly at Rockhampton's Jardine Park on Saturday.

Football CQ general manager Jim Douglas said it was very exciting to be playing host to two regional teams from the next level of football.

"The opportunity to host these clubs literally fell in the region's lap at the last minute,” he said.

"Both clubs had friendlies cancelled on them and were really keen to play.

"I have to thank Southside United's president Mark Butcher for agreeing to host the game at very short notice and while both teams will no doubt be rusty, we should see some great football.

"It will also be a good opportunity for them to see how they are tracking.”

Two games will be played on Saturday.

The first, at 3pm, will feature the Buccaneers' under-20 side up against Southside's Premier League squad.

The main game will kick off at 5pm.