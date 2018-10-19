Big guns to turn out for Yeppoon enduro-x

EXCITING EVENT: Mitch Harper will take on the 2018 Chauvel Industrial Services Yeppoon Enduro-X on Saturday.

ENDURO-X: A host of big-name riders will light up the track at the 2018 Chauvel Industrial Services Yeppoon Enduro-X on Saturday.

More than 80 riders will look to master all manner of man-made obstacles as they race for a share of the $10,000 prize money.

They will compete in the newly introduced 85cc class, as well as junior lites, masters, clubman, expert, ladies and pro.

The enduro-x, hosted by the Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club, is now in its fourth year and was last year named Motorcycling Queensland's Event of the Year.

Club president Paul Warr said the event was a genuine drawcard for some of the country's best riders.

"This year we welcome back Jess Gardiner and Jemma Wilson, two members of the Australian women's team that competes in the international six-day events.

"Also featuring in the women's class, which we're really excited about, is local rider Ellyse O'Connor, who won the women's class in the Tatts Finke Desert Race.”

The pro class will include Yamaha rider and last year's winner Josh Green and Husqvarna team members Mitch Harper and Fraser Higlett.

Warr said changes had been made this year to enhance the spectator experience.

"We've got a few new challenges and we've modified a few things to help bring the action closer to the crowd,” he said.

"We're going to open up the infield so spectators can get inside the track and watch from all angles.

"We've got a wade pool in front of the bar which will certainly make a splash. We've got our big tyre mayhem, which we put in last year and we've upgraded the big log wave in the centre of the track.

"We've also included some of our new motocross section out the back, which features some big jumps.

"It will certainly be a crowd- pleaser this year.”

Warr said the enduro-x was the club's biggest event of the year, raising much-needed funds to reinvest in infrastructure.

"I think the appeal of the event is the atmosphere. The spectators have a great time and the riders really love it,” he said.

"It's a really exciting event and it's something people don't get to see anywhere else in Central Queensland.”

Gates open at 8am, with racing from 9am. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children and $30 for a family or group.