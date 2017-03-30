Big hearts beat in tiny CQ town

SHOWING SUPPORT: Sean and Leigh Macdonald from the Stanwell Store are organising a Colour Cut Shave for a Cure to raise money to fight cancer.

A PASSION for community spirit, an unwavering cheery personality, acceptance of hard work plus the presentation of quality products are ingredients for success in any venture.

Which is why Leigh and Boxy (Sean) MacDonald, the proprietors of the Stanwell Stop, should be proud of their achievements with the store, the "shining light” of the Stanwell community.

This week the popular couple celebrate their first anniversary since taking over the shop (which is a multi-purpose business) this time last March.

Always a meeting place for the Stanwell community about 29 kilometres west of Rockhampton, the store under their advocacy has become more popular.

Named the Stanwell Stop, the store offers a wide range of incidentals and grocery essentials as well as being a petrol stop, mail collection pick-up while also selling animal produce.

However, what has really seen the small business attain greater status is Leigh's penchant for cooking, which offers locals and weary travellers sumptuous meals.

Although she is too humble to admit it, Leigh is a talented cook, a skill she modestly decided to put to work and test the tastebuds, so to speak.

Along with Boxy (he's always been called that) acting as maitre de, Leigh introduced fish and chips each Friday night.

As word of mouth spread, the Friday nights became a sell-out, so Leigh extended the service to Thursday nights.

"People kept asking could I offer more meals so much so during summer I introduced a night meal menu. Then Thursday night meals became a permanent fixture,” Leigh said.

Fox example last Thursday night lamb shanks were on the menu and take it from yours truly they were "to die for”.

Mind you Leigh does a "mean roast” as well.

Operating a small general store is fraught with rising expenses and overheads such as spiralling electricity costs from the operation of refrigeration units.

So to keep their heads above the water, Leigh and Boxy have diversified through the sale of meals and the introduction of other items.

However, it is their genuine "spirit of community” that has really got the chins wagging at Stanwell.

They have hosted an array of events during the past 12 months including barbecues, thank-you food nights for their customers while Leigh even played Santa at Stanwell last Christmas.

Saturday night March 25, to celebrate their first anniversary, they are promoting a charity night in the form of a Colour Cut Shave for a Cure raising money for kids with cancer.

"Karli Cruickshank will be cutting her blonde locks off to create wigs for kids with cancer. I'll have my hair saved and coloured as will Karli's friend Kate”, Leigh said.

She said the store and surrounding park grounds would be abuzz as there would be a multi draw, 100s boards, mini hairdressing station for children to get funky hair colours while there will be lucky door prizes and a whole lot more.

Then there will be the evening special, a two-course smorgasbord dinner prepared by Leigh at $20 a head for adults and $10 for children.

Boxy and Leigh are also donating 20% of all meal purchases to Karli's charitable cause.

Stanwell is lucky to have such a couple at the helm of the Stanwell Stop.

Anyone wishing to make bookings or offer donations for the charity night can phone Leigh on 49347112.