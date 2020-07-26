Big hits aplenty in rugby’s season opener

Brothers' co-captain Leyton Curtis is wrapped up by some solid Frenchville defence in the Rugby Capricornia season opener on Saturday. Picture: Jann Houley

RUGBY UNION: Brothers 1 prevailed in a physical battle against Frenchville in the Rugby Capricornia season opener on Saturday.

Both sides produced enterprising attack and dour defence under lights on a heavy track at Victoria Park.

The lopsided final scoreline of 31-7 was, as Brothers co-captain Riley Mertin said, probably not a fair indication of the game.

The teams were neck and neck for the opening half and, with the score 10-7 in Brothers favour at half-time, it looked to be anyone’s game.

The second stanza started in a similar vein before the home side ran away with it in the final 20 minutes.

Mertin said it was a great way to start the season.

“Full credit to the boys, it was a really good game,” he said.

“It was a tough fight all the way.

“Across the park, from 1 to 15, we all dug in deep, keeping our heads down and soldiering forward.

“Our No.10 Lee Anderson was a standout, but our looseys and the front three in the scrums did really well.

“There were a lot of hard hits, and I reckon we’ll all be pretty sore on Monday morning.”

Frenchville’s coach Steve Anderson said there were positive signs for his team, even though they didn’t get the points.

He praised his players’ attitude and effort.

“The first half we were up against it but they stuck to the job and to go in only a few points behind at half-time I thought we were well in the game,” he said.

“We were still in it with 20 minutes to go. We had a penalty pretty much in front and we took the quick tap, turned it over and they scored a try and it was all Brothers from then on.”

Caleb Parish, Blake Moore and Cooper James were among Frenchville’s best.

Anderson said he had a good base to build on, and the focus this week would most likely be on defence as they prepared to take on Brothers 2 in Round 2.