Big-hitting Harmsworth blasts 94 in quick time

Todd Harmsworth scored 94 off just 42 balls in Gracemere's bonus-point win over Rockhampton Brothers. Matty Holdsworth
Pam McKay
by

CRICKET: Todd Harmsworth's quick-fire 94 from just 42 balls helped the Gracemere Bulls to a commanding bonus-point victory at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The Bulls' 207-run win over Rockhampton Brothers has them holding firm in second place on the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge ladder heading into the Christmas break.

Harmsworth top-scored for the defending champions, building on a solid opening partnership from Luke Johnstone (63) and Byron Gale (37).

Despite the strong start from their opponents, Brothers' bowling attack fired to take five wickets for just 32 runs before Harmsworth cut loose.

Rockhampton Brothers' Ben Walters. Allan Reinikka rok161217acricket

"I was seeing the ball pretty well,” Harmsworth said.

"I felt pretty confident after the first ball which I managed to hit for four.

"The ball was coming off really well right from the start and I just kept pushing.

"That's definitely the best I've felt this season.”

Harmsworth applauded the efforts of the Bulls' openers and the team's bowling attack which ripped in to dismiss Brothers for just 65 in the 23rd over.

STRONG PLAY: Gracemere's Byron Gale (pictured) and fellow opener Luke Johnstone gave Gracemere the perfect start in its clash with Rockhampton Brothers on Saturday. Allan Reinikka rok161217acricket

Bryce Heal and Justin Peacock both finished with three wickets apiece.

Harmsworth said the Bulls were keen to wrestle the top spot from Frenchville, given the first-placed team goes straight into the grand final and the second and third-placed teams have to battle it out in the semi.

"We just need to focus on our consistency and get a couple of good wins up when we start back in January,” he said.

In the weekend's other fixtures, Frenchville extended its unbeaten run with a win over third-placed The Glen, while BITS snuck home in a thriller against Cap Coast-Parkana.

Competition resumes on January 6 and all eyes will be on the top of the table clash between Frenchville and Gracemere.

Cap Coast will host The Glen and Rocky Brothers play BITS.

Topics:  cricket frenchville sports club capricorn challenge gracemere bulls rockhampton brothers rockhampton cricket ground

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
