Big lie about jam doughnuts exposed

The truth about jam doughnuts will blow your mind. Picture: Zak Simmonds

The truth about jam doughnuts will blow your mind. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Mark your calendars everyone, because today is going to be a day you will never forget.

We're about to blow your mind with critical information about jam doughnuts that will without a doubt change life as you know it.

Are we being a bit dramatic? Probably. But this juicy titbit will alter every fond memory of the sticky treat you've ever had.

Because jam doughnuts, the usually fried but sometimes baked doughy delight that bursts at the seams with that signature shiny red sauce we all know and love, actually hides a massive secret.

Jam doughnuts have been lying to us for years and news.com.au is here to set the record straight. Picture: istock

And sadly, we're here to shatter your gooey dreams with the truth, thanks to the good folk at Donut King who bravely went against the official doughnut code of practice to share it with us.

"Some food brands use apple paste or sauce as the core ingredient in their raspberry jam recipe," Donut King general manager Andrew Badcock told news.com.au.

Yep, that's right - the "raspberry jam" is actually apple sauce that is coloured and flavoured. The world as we know it is a lie.

"With its natural sweetness and no pips, apple sauce is widely used for its smooth and 'jammy' texture," Mr Badcock said, explaining the decision to swap jam for apple sauce was all down to fussy doughnut eaters that don't like pips in their baked goods.

The fire-engine red ‘jam’ is actually apple sauce. Woah. Picture: istock

"Many customers show a proclivity towards smoother and more consistent textures in their food choices as it's a more familiar and comforting experience," Mr Badcock said. "Pips, seeds and smaller grains tend to get caught in teeth and a lot of people don't appreciate that sensation."

Instead many bakers, not just Donut King, combine apple sauce with sugars and enhancers to shape it into the coulis-style filling we've all been licking off our fingers for years.

Kerrie McCallum, editor-in-chief of Delicious, also told news.com.au that mass-produced doughnuts used a "diluted" jam substitute.

"Big chains use a type of diluted jam substance to get the thinner consistency and sweeter taste they want," she said.

"Real jam is quite 'jammy', so thick and sticky with chunks of fruit and seeds in it, and most mass-produced doughnuts use a smoother texture to appeal to the broadest tastes."

The rumourmill surrounding the authenticity of the jam in our beloved doughnuts first began on Nova FM's Chrissy, Sam & Bronwy Show earlier this week, when a caller named Robyn called in and made the claim on the show's "May we offer you a tidbit?" segment.

WHAT?!? Did you know this about jam donuts??



This amazing tidbit was brought to you by @Chisholm_Inst and our caller Robyn! You're welcome. #ChaseYourCalling #Chisholm pic.twitter.com/3XwYs3nRE2 — Nova 100 (@nova100) October 7, 2019

After a lengthy investigation, we were finally able to get to the sticky bottom of it.

Our minds have officially been blown. We told you life would never be the same again.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au