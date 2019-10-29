Big line-up claims world record at Barcaldine

The Australian Motorhoming Lions Club's successful attempt to break the world record for the longest parade of camper vehicles in May 2019. PHOTO: Malcolm Street

PICTURE IT.

You’re driving down the Landsborough Highway on your way to Barcaldine and you come up on a car towing a caravan.

You go to overtake but as you do, you see a line of 867 other vans, and motorhomes in front of you.

This is what you would have seen in May this year had you been near Barcaldine while the Australian Motorhoming Lions Club were attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the Largest Parade of Camping Vehicles (RVs).

After gathering a collection of 868 motorhomes, caravans, fifth wheelers and campervans in North West Queensland five months ago, the AMLC has been eagerly waiting to the result and just days ago they received the news that they had beaten the previous record of 672 by 196 RVs.

After receiving the official word from Guinness World of Records, club president Les Waddingtone said he and the rest of the club were over the moon with the result.

“We well and truly smashed the old record,” he said.

“It was a marvellous turn out and everyone has a great time.

“The town is asking when we’re coming back.”

President of the Australian Motorhoming Lion's Club Len Waddingtone.

While in the region, Len said the group was able to inject almost $1 million into Barcaldine and the surrounding region, with $46,000 being shared between schools and local charities from fundraising efforts.

“The main idea was to help the community,” he said.

“Barcaldine doesn’t have any service clubs and they’re going through a drought so we wanted to do something to help the community and the region.”

People came from all over the country, and there were even some international travellers among the group.

“People came out to have a good time,” Len said.

“The main thing was to help the town and we’re all over the moon now at the achievement.

“People came from every state and territory and we had people come from as far as England and New Zealand.”



Reluctant to give too much away about the next record attempt, Len said they’ve already got an idea in mind.

“We can’t announce that yet, but it will be a different attempt in another place,” he said.

“It would be silly to challenge our own record, so the next one will be aimed more at families.”