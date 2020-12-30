Big move: Yeppoon Show needs a new home

In order to grow, the Yeppoon Show Society has decided it is time to establish a new showgrounds.

The organisation is plotting a move from its existing headquarters at Park St, Yeppoon, to land at the corner of Millroy Drv and Stanley Ave.

“This land was recognised as ideal for the Show Society’s needs, especially with compatible neighbours like the pony club, country music club, and the Yeppoon Turf Club,” Livingstone Shire Council deputy mayor Adam Belot said.

But as Cr Belot pointed out, there are some obstacles with this land that need addressing before anything eventuates.

With that in mind, the deputy mayor recently called on Livingstone Shire to help the Yeppoon Show Society make the transition a reality “in the soonest possible timeframe”.

The Yeppoon Show is loved by the Capricorn Coast. FILE PHOTO.

Cr Belot asked for councillors to support, in principle, an alternate biodiversity corridor which has been identified as more appropriate for the developer and the local wildlife.

Cr Belot also pushed for Livingstone to request costings from Ergon Energy for the reconfiguration of the power line easement to a more suitable location within the subject land, and further to consider what financial support the council could provide towards this cost.

At December’s general council meeting when the matters were raised, Cr Nigel Hutton said particularly in relation to the corridor, he was not comfortable making a decision without more information provided by the council’s officers.

“It’s a very detail-oriented motion,” Cr Hutton said to Cr Belot.

Cr Belot responded by saying he was happy to defer these matters to a briefing session for further discussion.

Acting CEO Brett Bacon said deferring the matters to a briefing session would be the best way for councillors to get all of the information required.

Councillors voted in support of that course of action and a report is due to be presented at an upcoming council briefing session.

