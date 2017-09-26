Big news for businesses in Rocky council this morning

A new proposal is being put forward at Rockhampton Regional Council's meeting today which will impact local businesses. The 'pilot program' is pitched for local restaurants and bars would enable businesses to utilise the footpaths and road reserves for service.

A new proposal is being put forward at Rockhampton Regional Council's meeting today which will impact local businesses. The 'pilot program' is pitched for local restaurants and bars would enable businesses to utilise the footpaths and road reserves for service. Bev Lacey

A NEW proposal is being put forward at Rockhampton Regional Council's meeting today which will impact local businesses.

A new 'pilot program' pitched for local restaurants and bars would enable businesses to utilise the footpaths and road reserves for service.

Council will deliberate on the proposal which included the extended use of the council reserves and paths for new and interesting public places.

"Many successful cities around the world are utilising both to increase the vitality, viability and amenity of major centres,” a report prepared for the Council said.

"San Francisco as an example now has over 60 functional parklets.

"A feature of these is the need to work in collaboration with the community and businesses to strike the right balance between functionality, form, safety, access and amenity.”

If approved, businesses would have to apply for the extended use of land.

Councillors will also provide recommendations regarding a proposed road opening into the Botanical Gardens Reserve.

Reports state that an existing road would extend into Lot 521 of the gardens.

A request for waiver of rental fees has also been submitted by Gracemere Junior Rugby League Football Club.

The small club has also submitted support of proposed developments for their club area.

Councillors will also provide a provision of specialist airport pavement among other reports in today's ordinary council meeting.