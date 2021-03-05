Big news for local production of Mamma Mia!

Rockhampton Regional Council’s remount of its 2020 hit musical Mamma Mia! is shaping up to be the hottest ticket in town, with an extra show just announced to cater for public demand.

An extra show has been announced for the Rockhampton Regional Council’s remount of its 2020 hit musical Mamma Mia!

It is scheduled for 7.30pm on Thursday, March 25, and brings to seven the total number of performances at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Mamma Mia! was already the highest selling council-produced musical before COVID cut short its 2020 run.

The musical is inspired by the story telling music of ABBA’s timeless songs, and features all local cast, orchestra, creative and production teams.

The show is directed by Joy Philippi, with musical director Jeanette Douglas, choreographer Lita Hegvold and vocal director Jacinta Delalande.

The council’s community services portfolio spokesperson, Councillor Drew Wickerson, said the additional performance was great news for theatregoers.

“If you haven’t already bought tickets, then I urge you to get in as soon as you can,” he said.

“At the moment there are still good seats available for all performances but the extra show, which has just gone on sale, has a better range of available seating.

“I am pleased to hear that demand has been so strong.

“I think it is important that Rockhampton Regional Council provides this opportunity for local performers in its annual musicals and it is testament to the quality of the productions that audiences keep coming back and supporting them in such a big way.”

Tickets are on sale from the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, phone 4927 4111 and www.seeitlive.com.au.

Performance dates and times

Friday, March 19, at 7.30pm

Saturday, March 20, at 7.30pm

Sunday, March 21, at 1.30pm

Thursday, March 25, at 7.30pm

Friday, March 26, at 7.30pm

Saturday, March 27, at 7.30pm

Sunday, March 28, at 1.30pm