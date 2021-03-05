Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rockhampton Regional Council’s remount of its 2020 hit musical Mamma Mia! is shaping up to be the hottest ticket in town, with an extra show just announced to cater for public demand.
Rockhampton Regional Council’s remount of its 2020 hit musical Mamma Mia! is shaping up to be the hottest ticket in town, with an extra show just announced to cater for public demand.
Art & Theatre

Big news for local production of Mamma Mia!

Pam McKay
5th Mar 2021 10:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An extra show has been announced for the Rockhampton Regional Council’s remount of its 2020 hit musical Mamma Mia!

It is scheduled for 7.30pm on Thursday, March 25, and brings to seven the total number of performances at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Mamma Mia! was already the highest selling council-produced musical before COVID cut short its 2020 run.

The musical is inspired by the story telling music of ABBA’s timeless songs, and features all local cast, orchestra, creative and production teams.

The show is directed by Joy Philippi, with musical director Jeanette Douglas, choreographer Lita Hegvold and vocal director Jacinta Delalande.

READ:Mamma Mia! takes sisters on ‘lovely journey’

LOOK:GALLERY: Mamma Mia at the Pilbeam theatre

The council’s community services portfolio spokesperson, Councillor Drew Wickerson, said the additional performance was great news for theatregoers.

“If you haven’t already bought tickets, then I urge you to get in as soon as you can,” he said.

“At the moment there are still good seats available for all performances but the extra show, which has just gone on sale, has a better range of available seating.

“I am pleased to hear that demand has been so strong.

“I think it is important that Rockhampton Regional Council provides this opportunity for local performers in its annual musicals and it is testament to the quality of the productions that audiences keep coming back and supporting them in such a big way.”

Tickets are on sale from the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, phone 4927 4111 and www.seeitlive.com.au.

Performance dates and times

Friday, March 19, at 7.30pm

Saturday, March 20, at 7.30pm

Sunday, March 21, at 1.30pm

Thursday, March 25, at 7.30pm

Friday, March 26, at 7.30pm

Saturday, March 27, at 7.30pm

Sunday, March 28, at 1.30pm

councillor drew wickerson local production mamma mia! pilbeam theatre rockhampton regional councill whatson rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police search for man who harassed, threatened motorist

        Premium Content Police search for man who harassed, threatened motorist

        Crime “The male driver of the HiLux sounded the horn, flashed lights and signalled for the other driver to pull over.”

        Changes coming for public access points at Farnborough Beach

        Premium Content Changes coming for public access points at Farnborough Beach

        Council News Council is considering four potential vehicle access points and is seeking...

        Fire crews called to suspicious ‘crackling’ sound at CQ home

        Premium Content Fire crews called to suspicious ‘crackling’ sound at CQ home

        Breaking The homeowner has been advised to contact Ergon.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dry version of Snowy 2 won’t work

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dry version of Snowy 2 won’t work

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.