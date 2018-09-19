Menu
Big night of drinking leaves more than a bad hangover

Michelle Gately
19th Sep 2018 4:10 PM
A DRUNKEN night on the town has cost Thomas Henry Ernest Newton more than a bad hangover.

Newton was fined a total of $400 after pleading guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to being drunk in a public place and refusing to give his name and address to police.

The court heard the 21-year-old Rockhampton man became "grossly intoxicated” after a night out for a friend's 21st birthday and was waiting for his ride home on East St when police approached him.

A breath test showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.188 and he refused to give his details to officers.

Defence solicitor Samantha Legrady said Newton was remorseful for its actions and was a "good young man” who had tried to make changes in his life after a previous court appearance earlier in the year.

She said Newton recognised alcohol could be an issue and would avoid drinking to extremes in future.

