Big plans for Big Boys Toys shows in Rocky

TOP GEAR; The Big Boys Toys Expo has the right stuff to excite the old and the young in Rockhampton. Raphael Atia,3, takes a mower for a spin at a recent event.

BIG Boys Toys boss Lance Collyer has huge plans for his Rockhampton show.

The owner of the outdoor activities expo business, which runs shows across Queensland, wants to make this weekend's "Rocky weekend warrior” event at Callaghan Park one of his best in the state.

"Rocky could be one of the flagship venues of my events, so I truly wanted to put my all into it,” he said about his Rockhampton plans this week.

"I've gone a little overboard trying to impress with monster trucks, the Classic Car Competition, fishing tanks, giveaways and stunt shows.”

Big Boys Toys Expos are held in Mackay, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast, Townsville, Rockhampton, Mackay and Ipswich.

The Townsville event attracted thousands of visitors through the gates just four weekends ago, and Rockhampton is set to be another bumper event with the addition of monster truck demos, the Shimano Super Tank display and motorbike stunt shows.

Mr Collyer said the race track venue would be "filled to the brim” offering something exciting for "the old and young, men and women and kids” ranging from caravans to campervans, boats to cars, fishing reels to drones, motorbikes, jetskis to ATVs, skateboards and sporting gear and the list goes on.

He said the Rocky event was unique in that it also included the Rockhampton Top 100 Classic Car Competition featuring the very best of Rockhampton's proud auto owners and their prized possessions.

"I am particularly excited about this event,” Mr Collyer said.

"You name it Big Boys Toys has it.”