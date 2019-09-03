Big plans revealed for vacant Aurizon rail workshop site

NEW FUTURE: Aurizon's Railyards on Bolsover St have been abadoned since last year when work ceased at the site. There is a masterpaln in the works to revitalise the site.

NEW FUTURE: Aurizon's Railyards on Bolsover St have been abadoned since last year when work ceased at the site. There is a masterpaln in the works to revitalise the site. Aurizon

THE historic Rockhampton railway yards have sat abandoned since workers completed their last day of work on June 30, 2018 - but there is a masterplan coming.

Aurizon announced in June 2017 it would close its Bolsover St rolling stock workshop after 141 years of operation and since then the huge site of the edge of CBD has been a political football - with a lot of talk about its potential but no action.

In May this year, Labor's federal candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson announced if elected they would pay for a $15million overhaul at the site for a "major regional manufacturing jobs precinct”.

However since Labor's shock defeat, the 21ha site is now listed for expressions of interest through Knight Frank.

Place Design Group, planning and design architect consultants and company behind the Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project, have been commissioned by Aurizon to develop a Rockhampton Railyard Masterplan.

Aurizon advised they are consulting with Rockhampton Regional Council and the state government for the masterplan.

The masterplan aims to "revitalise and explore a new future for the site”.

"This master plan will help to reshape the future of the site and provide a positive legacy in terms of city and community outcomes,” the website said.

"The scale, location and potential of the Rockhampton Railyards site provides a generationally unique opportunity to create a distinct employment precinct that can regenerate this part of the Rockhampton City Centre and provide a significant stimulus for the wider Rockhampton region.”

In July, Aurizon Operations Limited on behalf of Place Design Group, applied to Rockhampton Regional Council to change the zoning of the planning scheme for the site. This is still being assessed by council officers.

Aurizon told The Morning Bulletin in May they were seeking expressions of interest for two main precincts on the site.

One precinct is suited towards Industrial tenants or manufacturers who can utilise the current facilities on the site, including machinery, gantry cranes and industrial sheds.

The second precinct is a mixed commercial, events, arts and heritage space on the site of the heritage-listed roundhouse which is one of only two large roundhouses remaining in Australia.