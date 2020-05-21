Big plans to boost CQ’s tourism

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll and Capricorn Coast Visitors Centre Manager Leanne Smith are encouraging locals to holiday here and support local business.

A NEW campaign highlighting the familiar faces of Capricorn Coast’s tourism sector is one of many plans Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll has to boost tourism rates in the region.

The campaign launched last week in a bid to encourage both visitors and residents to support local operators as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease.

It could come at no better time for the region as travellers are warned international destinations may not return until 2023.

Ms Carroll said the Capricorn Coast enjoyed a record-breaking 2019 after nearly 1.2 million domestic travellers boosted the economy by over $600 million.

For now, she said focus will remain on the wider Central Queensland market.

“We are fortunate in that the greater Central Queensland footprint is our core market now, we are targeting them first, the south-east corner second and then interstate.”

WELCOME: Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll encouraging visitors to the CQ region

The likelihood of trans-Tasman bubble could also prove highly-beneficial to the region.

“We’re hopeful. We believe that this destination and the Southern Great Barrier Reef destination are in the box seat to grow in the New Zealand market,” Ms Carroll said.

With most operators expected to re-open on June 12 it is hoped Capricorn Enterprise’s latest campaign would see the general public put to use the 250km travel radius.

Ms Carroll said operators are enthusiastic about the prospect of reopening their doors for the public after such a challenging period.

TOURISM POTENTIAL: The re-opening of Great Keppel Island operators are only some of the benefits to CQ tourism.

“Spending money in our own backyard during the important months that lay ahead is vital for our region to return even stronger than ever.”

“We know that better days are coming however similarly with cyclones, floods or bushfires, the economic brunt of this predicament is having an even bigger bearing on our local operators,” she said.

Ms Carroll revealed her team had been hard at work laying down the foundation for other long-term plans.

“Our focus is making it as easy as possible for our operators to ensure that when they do open, they will have the safest, cleanest products.”

As the region weathers one of its toughest storms, Ms Carroll hopes the latest tourism campaign delivers an inspiring message to the entire community.

