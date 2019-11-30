Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Revellers are pouring into Festival X under the careful watch of a heavy police presence, as officers attempt to crackdown on drug-fuelled partygoers.
Revellers are pouring into Festival X under the careful watch of a heavy police presence, as officers attempt to crackdown on drug-fuelled partygoers.
Crime

Big police presence as Festival X gets underway

by Rose Anton
30th Nov 2019 1:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Hundreds of revellers are pouring into Festival X under the careful watch of a heavy police presence at the Sydney Showgrounds this afternoon, as officers attempt to crackdown on drug-fuelled partygoers.

Dozens of police, including a number of sniffer dogs, are currently stationed at the main entrance where already a number of searches for drugs have taken place.

Hundreds of revellers are pouring into Festival X under the careful watch of police
Hundreds of revellers are pouring into Festival X under the careful watch of police

It is understood no arrests have yet been made, however, officers are on high alert for young party-goers attempting to smuggle in illicit substances like MDMA.

"The less drugs today the better," one officer told the Sunday Telegraph.

Ten or so officers are also on watch at Olympic Park Station, the main public transport hub for the festival.

 

 

As well as officers from beats across Sydney, the festival itself has deployed a significant security presence.

As it stands, close to 100 personnel are manning the gates for the festival headlined by the likes of Calvin Harris and Alison Wonderland.

drugs festival x music police ripple-effect

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adani awards more than $500m in work

        premium_icon Adani awards more than $500m in work

        News Adani’s $2 billion Carmichael coal and rail project is ramping up with more than $500 million in contracts awarded.

        London recital honours Rocky homegrown ballerina

        premium_icon London recital honours Rocky homegrown ballerina

        News Leanne Benjamin AM OBE was honoured with a recital in London on November 20 to...

        Artist makes treasure from trash with ibis statue

        premium_icon Artist makes treasure from trash with ibis statue

        News Bin chicken, feathered rat or tip turkey? What do you think of the town’s latest...

        Savvy school: Waraburra jumps on board worthy initiative

        premium_icon Savvy school: Waraburra jumps on board worthy initiative

        News BEHAVOURIAL support teacher begs the question: without basic human rights, how can...