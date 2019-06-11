Big prizes on offer for Fashions on the Field winners

Coopers' Nicole Ryan and Jemma Abbott styling race day fashions for the upcoming Rockhampton Girls Grammar race day this Saturday.

IT'S Girls Grammar Race Day this Saturday and Nicole Ryan and Jemma Abbott from Coopers are looking for just the right outfit.

Everyone who attends the Girls Grammar Race Day has a chance to win Fashions on the Field.

Best dressed lady and best dressed young lady will each win a $1,000 voucher from Coopers in Kern Arcade.

Best dressed gent will win a gift basket from Chemist Warehouse and winner of best hat will win a Napoleon make-up and beauty basket.

All winners will win champagne/wine and flowers.

The races are held at Callaghan Park and have been held annually since 2002 to fundraise for Rockhampton Girls Grammar School.

Various packages are available for general admission and marquees.

For further information contact Vicki Jackson on 0419791836.