Big projects driving demand for metal from Rocky business

METAL WORK: Adnought Sheet Metal Fabrications owner Glen Adams demonstrates one of his machines to at Labor's Candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson during his visti yesterday. Leighton Smith

BUSINESS success doesn't just happen, Greg Adams says you've got to be out there constantly building relationships.

Since the improvement to the local economy after the mining downturn, the owner of Parkhurst manufacturing business Adnought Sheet Metal Fabrications has worked hard targeting big companies looking for tenders and now it's starting to pay off.

Mr Adams said his business's motto was "if it's made of metal, we make it”.

"We fabricate steel, stainless steel and aluminium for kitchens, hand rails, bars, flashings, especially in the commercial side of things around pubs, clubs and hotels, and we manufacture general steel work,” he said.

"Our work is not at the start (of the job), it's more towards the end so we do work with a lot of local companies here,” Mr Adams said.

"We work with cabinet makers, fabricators, we fold up panels for them.”

Two years ago, Mr Adams said they invested in the expansion of their heavy fabrication workshop to diversify into structural steel, which has since opened up a new realm of work opportunities.

"There's couple of school buildings we've been doing, that new Caltex Service Station on Yaamba Rd last year,

and we've done some fairly big jobs for the hospital carpark,” Mr Adams said.

"We're hoping to get in on the road work, we're quoting on some stuff now, (for) bridge work with the galvanised side rails and reinforcings.”

Due to complete in 2021, Mr Adams plans to secure more jobs at the $241 million upgrade to the Capricorn Correctional Facility.

"I just had the architect here about 10 minutes ago,” he said.

"It's all about building relationships with different people.

"It's whether they want you involved in their project, that's the key to it.”

He also hopes to find work on the upcoming $1 billion Rockhampton Ring Road, $121 million Bruce Highway duplication for the Northern Access and the $1 billion Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area upgrade.

While they have a "lot on their plate” at the moment trying to fill the void left by the demise of the JM Kelly group, the future plan for Adnought was to take on more staff and expand their business.

Mr Adams credits his staff of 37 employees, including seven apprentices, as a major contributing towards the success of his business.

"We've got good staff, I think staff is probably one of the biggest selling points,” he said.

"You're only as good as the staff around you.”