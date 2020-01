FROM walking and bike trails at Mount Morgan to a pump track in Gracemere and fishing platforms along the Fitzroy River, more than $8 million worth of projects are underway in the Rockhampton region.

Rockhampton Regional Council received $8.79 million in funding through the third round of the State

Government’s Works for Queensland program.

Ten projects have been endorsed and are in progress.

These projects (listed above) must be completed by June 30, 2021.