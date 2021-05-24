Big question hanging over payment platforms

Zip Co has continued its aggressive expansion push despite the recent tech sector rout. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Mariuz

Buy now, pay later users have limited loyalty, research reveals, as Zip Co announces its continued aggressive expansion, this time into Europe and the Middle East.

Australia’s BNPL space has become crowded, with a swath of new entrants, banks getting in on the action and PayPal joining the club next month – prompting analysts to say it’s unlikely all of the platforms will last the distance.

Unsurprisingly, the US has been the biggest market for Australia’s biggest BNPL player Afterpay and smaller rival Zip, and both are exploring potential secondary listings there as well as entering other markets, having already established UK operations.

Zip is now moving from minority stakes in European BNPL provider Twisto Payments and UAE-based market leader Spotii to full control of both companies, citing estimates the European e-commerce market is worth a whopping $1.1 trillion, while online spending in the Middle East is growing at 25 per cent annually.

Zip is pushing into the massive European and growing Middle East markets. Picture: NCA NewsWire/John Gass

“The transactions align with Zip’s global expansion plans and the rapidly accelerating global BNPL opportunity,” Sydney-based Zip said in a statement on Monday.

RBC Capital Markets noted Twisto had processed transactions for more than one million customers and 14,000 merchants such as Pizza Hut, while Spotii, a recent start-up, had more than 90 per cent month-on-month transaction volume growth.

RBC said the deals were not surprising but had “come quite quickly”, with completion flagged for the next two quarters.

They come after months of Zip and Afterpay’s share prices being hammered – in line with the tech sector rout in the US – and as Macquarie research raises questions about the strength of the BNPL market

Macquarie surveyed more than 1000 Americans, finding only 5 to 9 per cent of existing BNPL customers used it as their primary payment method.

Non-users showed little intent to sign up.

“It seems that less people are looking to use BNPL than more going forward,” Macquarie said.

Both Afterpay and Zip are exploring secondary listings in their biggest market, the US. Picture: NCA NewsWire/John Gass

Existing customers said they planned to use the service more, and those who signed up earlier tended to have a higher frequency of transactions – but historically that annual growth had been quite mild.



The researchers also found about 70 per cent of users would prefer to sign up with a different BNPL provider rather than switch stores.

“Our takeaway from this is that it is ultimately the merchant that owns the customer rather than the BNPL,” Macquarie said.

The researchers also said China was “the elephant in the room”, as it was estimated to have overtaken the US as the world’s biggest retail market last year and BNPL products were progressively proliferating.

They noted AP Ventures, an investment company with Melbourne-based Afterpay as its biggest shareholder, had sunk cash in Chinese BNPL Happay.

