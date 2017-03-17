Big rain: 150mm forecast for CQ in coming days

Predicted rainfall for Australia next week, which shows Capricornia in for some good rainfall.

CAPRICORNIA could see falls of up to 150mm by the middle of next week.

With the region receiving a drenching over the last couple of days it seems the wet weather is set to continue as a coastal trough from the South East corner heads north early next week.

The focus on shower and storm activity will move into the Capricornia district causing heavy rain activity.

READ: Where it fell: Impressive rain totals across CQ.

Rain and sunshine in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK160317arain2

Rockhampton BOM acting office manager Benj Blunt said it was early days yet but some of the models were forecasting decent rain across coastal areas in Capricornia for mid next week.

"As for the big totals it's probably a bit too early to confirm anything there but it does look promising at the moment,” he said.

Next week's anticipated rains follow good falls this week.

"There has been some very good falls right across Capricornia,” Benj said.

"Rockhampton itself over a couple of days recorded 30mm but you had places up around Byfield that were 70mm and above.

"Then some places out in the Central Highlands and Western Capricornia in the Wowan region received around the 160mm mark.

Danielle and Abigail Sealy enjoying the rain. Melanie Plane

"Places a bit further west near Clermont yesterday had around the 50mm mark.”

Despite the recent rainfall Benj said at this stage the seasonal outlook for Autumn was still tracking to be slightly below average in terms of rainfall.

"The chances of getting below average are higher than getting above average,” he said.

"It's just the system that's happening at the moment which is looking pretty good but when you average everything out over a long period of time we still may go a little bit below average.”