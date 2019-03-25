Big rain fall totals expected for part of Central Queensland

Severe Weather Warning area yesterday at 10am expected to track southeast over the week.

HEAVY RAIN forecasts and severe weather warnings move across parts of Central Queensland as ex-tropical cyclone Trevor swings east after causing havoc in Australia's north.

The tropical low has sparked a large spanning severe weather warning for the State's North-west, Central-west and Channel Country areas as the system crosses the border Northern Territory - Queensland border for a second time.

Bureau of Meteorology Forecaster, Aditi Sharon said the severe weather will move south-east over the week, lashing parts of the Central Queensland interior.

"Barcaldine, Blackall and surrounds can expect 50mm to 80mm of rain in the next couple of days,” he said.

"Rainfall total forecasts are expected to ease as the weakening system heads to the south-east.

Mr Sharon said it was unlikely the system would intensify.

Large rainfall totals are also expected in parts of the Fairbairn Dam's catchment area, which may provide much need relief for the reservoir's dependants downstream.

Rockhampton and the Capricornia Coast can expect the tail end of the system as the weakened low pressure system moves towards the area from mid week.

BoM forecast 70 per cent chances of 15mm of rain on Thursday in Rockhampton and up to 20mm on the coast.

Thunder storms are also expected.