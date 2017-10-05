BIG READ: Behind the scenes with Rockhampton's Adani A-Team

CELEBRATION: Rockhampton Regional councillors Drew Wickerson, Ellen Smith, Neil Fisher, Margaret Strelow, Rose Swadling, Cherie Rutherford and Tony Williams visit celebrate the Adani announcement with Cr Fisher, who is recovering in hospital from life-saving surgery.

CELEBRATION: Rockhampton Regional councillors Drew Wickerson, Ellen Smith, Neil Fisher, Margaret Strelow, Rose Swadling, Cherie Rutherford and Tony Williams visit celebrate the Adani announcement with Cr Fisher, who is recovering in hospital from life-saving surgery. Contributed

EVEN as late as last week, in the midst of a roast dinner with his family, Rockhampton Regional Council CEO Evan Pardon was on the phone nutting out the final details of the deal which locked in 1700 jobs for the city.

Rest and relaxation over Christmas, family holidays, and normal meetings were all pushed aside when Adani beckoned over the past year, the top priority for council and the A-team which sealed the deal of a decade.

In August last year, Mr Pardon and airport general manager Scott Waters sat down to sketch out a rough plan for what they would offer Adani which would remain mostly intact in the final agreement.

Adani MOU: Rockhampton and Townsville to to FIFO hubs for Adani's Carmichael Coal Mine.

But between the notes jotted down in that meeting and Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow signing on the dotted line at the airport on Thursday, there were countless hours of negotiations and multiple times when it seemed like it could all fall through.

The announcement of Townsville as the operational hub for the Indian mining giant was an indication of what would be needed for the FIFO hub and signalled Rocky's efforts had to step up.

Project Rocky was born; the secret council taskforce would pour all their energy into crafting the perfect bid for the region over the next year.

The project team included CEO Evan Pardon, deputy CEO Ross Cheesman, airport general manager Scott Waters, chief financial officer Alicia Cutler, executive coordinator for Cr Strelow's office Damon Morrison, and Cr Strelow.

Scott Waters (GM Rockhampton Airport), Damon Morrison (Exec Coordinator for the Mayor's Office), Alicia Cutler (CFO), Margaret Strelow (Mayor), Evan Pardon (CEO), and Ross Cheesman (Deputy CEO) were behind the bid to win the Adani FIFO hub deal. Chris Ison ROK051017ccouncilteam

Councillors were updated every step of the way and gave their united support to the bid.

One of the biggest advocates for the project, Cr Neil Fisher, was still in hospital recovering from life-saving surgery when the announcement was made.

Unable to join his colleagues, they went to him instead to celebrate the news.

Before the champagne could be poured though, the deal had to be won.

In this high stakes situation, Cr Strelow said secrecy was needed, especially as elements of the bid were being leaked to other councils in the early stages.

Council even released a "fluffy” bid online, before essentially scrapping it and secretly building a whole new offering.

"There is a version of the bid that even went up on the internet, almost as a red herring, but our actual bid was a much more commercially driven and finely tuned document,” Cr Strelow said.

Rocky was the underdog in the fight for Adani's FIFO Hub. Harry Bruce

As part of this, a select group of community members were part of a series of secret networking events designed to show Adani executives Rockhampton was the perfect place to live.

Negotiations also involved council chartering a plane to visit the proposed mine site, to better understand what was up for grabs.

Cr Strelow said "huge kudos” had to go to the roughly 60 people who kept their involvement in the bid's "softer” elements under their hat.

The aim of hosting these events at places like The Edge and The Empire was to show the city's credentials as a lifestyle-oriented, modern living space.

Adani, jobs Adani

"Rocky has evolved into a modern, cosmopolitan centre where people can live with a proper city lifestyle,” Mr Pardon said.

"And that was one of our points, to show them that.”

In the early stages of the bid, councillors took Adani executives for a drive around the city.

Surprisingly, it was this seemingly harmless activity which led to one of the biggest light bulb moments for the team in how to sell the city.

"We took them for a drive around Norman Gardens and then the university and one of the reps made a comment that he didn't realise Rockhampton had modern houses as well, because all they had seen was coming in from the airport,” Cr Strelow said.

"They didn't understand that we could offer that. Then we knew what we were missing out of the story we were telling.”

Responses to Adani Mine: Central Queensland political leaders from both sides of politics respond to the signing of the MOU between Adani and the Rockhampton Regional Council.

However, the bid quickly turned into a shrewdly numbers-driven negotiation and that's where Ms Cutler stepped in.

Ms Cutler said the $15.5 million council outlay had to guarantee improvement to the budget bottom line and the only way it could was through those workers living in, and paying rates to, Rockhampton.

The council was then working on two financial outlooks, both with and without Adani.

"We've all the time been waiting for this announcement,” she said.

Likewise, plans for Rockhampton Airport were based on two opposing outcomes and Mr Waters said Adani plans were now full steam ahead.

Adani map. Rockhampton Regional Council

The fact Rockhampton hosts Australia's largest Local Government-owned and operated airport was crucial for the city's success.

As was the case with the city's other cornerstone infrastructure: the Fitzroy River Barrage.

Cr Strelow said the city's ability to absorb a swelling population with stable water supply was critical for Adani.

Part of the appeal for Adani was the ability for council to offer a "turn-key solution which no one else could match”.

Mr Waters said the deal sets the airport up for the future, to grow on the already 600,000 annual passengers passing through.

L-R Senator Matt Canavan, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Stelow, Adani Australia CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj, and member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne after the signing of the MOU regarding the Charmichael Mine FIFO hub and airport. Chris Ison ROK051017cadani4

"This ultimately sets us up for the future,” he said.

"It's not just about Carmichael mine, it's about the growth and development of the Galilee Basin in the future. Aviation plays such a big part in that for the future.”

In securing the shared FIFO hub, council has pulled off a deal everyone around them thought was near-impossible.

"We know that the world out there, industry, all levels of government, expected it was a foregone conclusion that it all went to Townsville,” Cr Strelow said.

"And we've been terriers and not willing to give up.

"I think we've probably somewhat annoyed Townsville by our persistence and it has paid off.”

Rockhampton and Townsville will be FIFO hubs for Adani's Carmichael Coal Mine. Rockhampton Regional Council

The gutsy decision to sink everything into the bid was made by all councillors, who took their Christmas break to consider the implications.

Mr Pardon said he was "very proud” to see councillors united in their approach to the bid.

"It's probably one of the biggest decisions I've seen in local government for many, many years,” he said.

The deal may be done, but the hard work is only just beginning.