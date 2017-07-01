24°
News

CQ miner's mega pay day after devastating work injury

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 1st Jul 2017 5:30 AM Updated: 7:11 AM
LIFE CHANGING: Marc Love before the workplace accident on a mine site which changed his life.
LIFE CHANGING: Marc Love before the workplace accident on a mine site which changed his life. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"LOOK out mate, she's coming down."

Those are the six words Marc Love heard milliseconds before a workplace accident that destroyed almost all aspects of his life.

The 37-year-old can no longer work as he now suffers from chronic pain with shooting pain in his back that travels across his right shoulder, down his right arm and into his index finger and thumb, leaving them tingling and numb.

This is followed by muscle spasms and tension headaches.

Rockhampton Supreme Court Justice Duncan McMeekin this week handed down his judgment in a landmark compensation case, awarding Mr Love more than $1.35million.

On August 12, 2010 at North Goonyella Coal Mine, Mr Love and a workmate were working with a roof bolting machine weighing 40-48kg when it fell from a height, striking him on the back of his head and knocking him unconscious.

In an exclusive interview, Mr Love explained how after the accident, his symptoms would present one to two days a week. Within four years, it was three to four days a week and now it is constant, with days where his whole arm is so numb he cannot move it.

He was working as a haul truck driver in the mining industry in 2014 on a seven days on, seven days off roster when the pain interfered with his ability to work and provide for his family.

"I realised something greater needed to be done because it was affecting my income, my ability to pay my mortgage, to look after my family," he said.

Mr Love said he still thought it was a simple matter of his neck not being in alignment.

He saw a GP in late 2014 who ordered an MRI of his neck area after hearing his medical and injury history.

The MRI showed a 30% crush of the C5 and C6 vertebrae, possible fracture of the vertebrae and single level degeneration of the disc in between.

 

The GP sent the bill for the MRI to Workcover so the costs would be covered by the company Mr Love worked for in August 2010 at the time of his accident.

Within weeks, Mr Love lost his job and at the time, his wife was six months pregnant.

"I went back. It's the first time I've begged for my job," he said. But Mr Love did not get his job back.

"I was desperate. I still had a mortgage and a family to try and provide for so I went back to civil construction and labouring and just found it was too hard on my body," he said. "I couldn't cope."

After two or three weeks of trying to do this line of work, Mr Love had to stop.

Next, he initiated his income protection to live off and went back to the GP who recommended he seek legal advice.

That's when he met the team at Macrossan and Amiet Solicitors in Mackay.

"This judgment is the culmination of many years' effort attributed to Graeme Crow QC, Sarina Family Practice, treating specialists, CFMEU, family and friends," he said.

'I admire him': Solicitor

A 65-year-old solicitor who has worked on a lot of mining workplace compensation cases hailed Mr Love a hero.

On Friday, Macrossan and Amiet Solicitors senior director Gene Paterson said the unique factor of Mr Love's case was that he was brave; willing and eager to take the stand to say what happened - something many others don't like to do.

"I admire him," Mr Paterson said.

Rockhampton Supreme Court Justice Duncan McMeekin handed down his judgment in the compensation case this week, awarding Mr Love $1,356,976.87.

 

Marc Love and his two-and-a-half year-old daughter Harmony recently.
Marc Love and his two-and-a-half year-old daughter Harmony recently. Contributed

What happened...

On August 12, 2010, Mr Love and drill operator Clint Saliba were working with a roof bolting machine known as Rambor when it fell from a height, striking Mr Love on the back of his head and knocking him unconscious.

It was discovered by Mr Saliba that a person wearing a blue shirt with the North Goonyella logo on it had unplugged a compressed air hose attached to the Rambor machine, which was not tagged.

At the time, Mr Love and Mr Saliba were employees of Wilson Mining which had been contracted by North Goonyella Coal Mine to carry out specialist expertise work, dealing with emergency response and long wall recovery after roof collapses. The work they were conducting on the day of the accident was 'secondary response' work.

North Goonyella, according to court documents, argued the mine site was not liable to pay compensation as Mr Love was an employee of Wilson Mining.

The defendant also argued the person in the blue shirt, who was never identified, was actually a contract worker, not an employee of North Goonyella and they were not liable for the actions of contract workers on the mine site.

North Goonyella also argued it was Wilson Mining's responsibility to tag hoses.

Justice McMeekin disagreed.

"In my view it is strongly arguable that North Goonyella should be held responsible for the negligent acts of these third party employees," he wrote.

"In my view North Goonyella breached its duty to provide a safe system of work in failing to have in place, and enforcing, a system of tagging out of the air supply valve when in use such that permission to interfere with the hoses had to be first obtained from the users, and instructing all those in the mine that air hoses were not to be used unless and until the permission of those using them had been obtained.

"There is no doubt here that North Goonyella's enterprise has created the risk that produced the tortious act."

How the accident happened

Marc Love was assisting a drill operator - Clint Saliba - working to put bolts in the roof of a coal mine, two kilometres underground, when disaster struck.

The Rambor machine they were working with lost air supply causing an extendible drill leg to fall on Mr Love's head. They had been working to reattach the Rambor extendible leg to a drill steel stuck in the roof.

The Rambor's extendible leg pushes out via air pressure. The air came from a hose suspended from the ceiling of the mine which was connected back to a main underground supply located out of sight and some distance away.

"We had positive air feed on pushing it up (the extendible leg to reattach the drill steel)," Mr Love said.

"We both believed it was safe to exit the danger zone and in doing so, we lost air pressure.

"It dropped a couple of inches which was enough for it to topple unexpectedly."

Mr Love was standing next to Mr Saliba and had turned to walk out of the danger zone.

He recalled Mr Saliba calling out to him milliseconds before he was struck in the head by the drill bit.

Justice Duncan McMeekin's judgment papers show the operator gave evidence saying "Look out mate. She's coming down, and, yeah, when it came down it hit Marc."

Mr Love said he doesn't remember much of what happened next as he was in a daze. The next thing he remembered was being in the first aid room above ground.

Mr Saliba told the court "it'd hit Marc on the side - on the side of the head, on the helmet, and ... it's knocked him unconscious briefly."

He said he placed Mr Love against the wall in a sitting position.

"I said 'you right mate? You right' and he goes 'me neck, mate. Me neck'," he said.

Mr Saliba said he ran to get help, onto the travel road to look for a phone.

"At this stage, I saw a guy that was, you know, not far up the roadway where our hoses were running and he .... had two hoses in his hand, re-joining the hoses," he said.

The court heard the man with the hoses had been operating an underground loader and was wearing a North Goonyella uniform, but he was never identified by anyone as Mr Saliba went for help for Mr Love and the man with the loader was gone by the time he came back.

Mr Love said he was taken from the first aid room on site to the Moranbah Hospital by ambulance where he waited five hours to see a doctor who prescribed him one dose of pain killers and discharged him, without taking x-rays.

Mr Love said the following day, his neck was stiff, feeling somewhat like a sprain wrist but in the neck region.

He said he returned to work days later.

Moving forward

Mr Love said the other factor in his life that kept him going during the 'dark days' was his now two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Harmony.

"Without her, I don't think I'd be here," he said.

"I've had some pretty black days. "She's been my source of light."

Moving forward, Mr Love will undergo surgery with hopes of rehabilitation.

However, there has been some debate as to how much impact the surgery will have with specialists suggesting between 50-80% success of rehabilitation. He will have his C5 and C6 fused.

"I could still be left with numbing and tingling," Mr Love said.

He said it was hoped the operation would take away the shooting pain and should resolve the muscle spasms.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  editors picks indudstry mackay marc love mining moranbah north goonyella coal mine sarina wilson mining workplace accident

Work underway on Cap Coast's new $4m sport complex

Work underway on Cap Coast's new $4m sport complex

In includes two new rugby league fields, two multi-use ovals and 14 fully sealed netball courts which could accommodate other sports, including tennis.

10,000 people expected to use Rocky's new attraction

Councillor Rose Swadling, Councillor Neil Fisher and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry at the opening of the first section of a dedicated walking track on Mt Archer.

It's the first part of an exciting project

CQ miner's mega payday after work injury

SHINING LIGHT: Marc Love and his two-and-a-half year-old daughter Harmony recently who he said was his shining light during his dark days in past few years.

Solicitor dubs former mine worker a hero

Former mine worker's 7-year journey with pain

LIFE CHANGING: Marc Love before the workplace accident on a mine site which changed his life.

37-year-old can no longer work as he now suffers from chronic pain

Local Partners

Andersons celebrate 60 years

STAN and Fay (nee Barry ) Anderson celebrate 60 years of marriage today.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Watch: Amazing footage of dolphin swimming with tourist off GKI

Dolphins filmed by Sean Appleton off Putney Beach at Great Keppel Island.

Chance encounter caught on camera

WHAT'S ON: 25+ events to keep you entertained this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will be holding school holiday fun throughout the weekend.

What's on in Central Queensland this weekend?

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Ultimate Holiday Guide: 60 events to entertain the kids

City Centre Plaza will hold special school holidays activities.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids this school holidays?

TV Insider: A brutish future in The Handmaid's Tale

"The show shows so much brutality but in the face of that there is still hope,”

Steven Yeun talks his new Netflix movie Okja

Steven Yeun as K.

The new film asks uncomfortable questions about our food's source

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Kylie Jenner

“DISRESPECTFUL”, “narcissistic”, “embarrassing” and “overpriced”.

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

A Blooming great weekend coming up soon

Music and dance rule at Tropical Bloom

Since 2014 numbers have doubled every year

REVEALED: Where to watch the Horn V Pacquiao fight in CQ

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 28: Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn face off after the official press conference for WBO World Welterweight Championship at Suncorp Stadium on June 28, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Foxtel will broadcast the fight live on Sunday at 11am.

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHROOMS $339,000

6 Burke & Wills Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 1 $339000

Built on an elevated position with beautiful breezes, lovely views of the mountains and the countryside. This majestic brick and tiled 4 Bedroom home sits on a...

Homely 3 bedroom, in a Prime Range Location!

31 Glencoe Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This one is surely going to be on your must inspect list! Glencoe Street is certainly a sought after street on The Range and centrally located to The Mater and...

Brand New Low Set Brick Home

8 Hopkins Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $319,000

First Home Buyers are eligible for the $20,000 First Home Owners Grant! This sensational brand new home is bright and vibrant with all of the modern features.

Sparkling in-ground pool and large 1057m2 allotment!!!

335 Irving Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 1 $342,000

If you like a quiet family friendly neighbourhood and the cul-de-sac lifestyle with a park and playground right at the end of your street, 335 Irving Avenue has...

60 ACRES. PLENTY OF WATER TANKS, DAMS AND A BORE. BEAUTIFUL QUEENSLANDER.

123 Murphy Road, Kabra 4702

3 2 3 $779,000.00

60 acres of lush cattle/ horse land and a Stunning Homestead. Ample supply of water. 2 Dams, A Bore and Water tanks. Machinery Sheds -Carport for 2 cars and...

1200m2 Vacant Block in Frenchville

418 Thozet Road, Frenchville 4701

Residential Land Located in the heart of popular Frenchville, this large single titled parcel ... Make An Offer

Located in the heart of popular Frenchville, this large single titled parcel is close to all conveniences. Its elevated position provides the foundation for...

Waterfront views, Start Designing

105 Larcombe Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving ... $249,000

This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving you a perfectly flat block, a blank canvas waiting for you to create the...

Waterfront views, Start Designing

111 Larcombe Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This beautiful 658m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving ... $259,000

This beautiful 658m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving you a perfectly flat block, a blank canvas waiting for you to create the...

A STONE’S THROW FROM THE SHOPPING CENTRE!

175 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $233,000

728M2 OF SECURE FENCED LAND! With a MASSIVE double story home in the heart land of Frenchville! READY NOW! - An ideal property if you’re after space, security &...

Massive Home With 3 Living Areas

88 Springfield Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $529,000

A magnificent executive style family home designed with large open areas finished beautifully with fans and air-conditioning throughout. You will appreciate all...

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Open for inspection homes June 29 - July 6

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Majestic Maroochy

It's envious aspect is unknown to even many locals

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!