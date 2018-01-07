BIG READ: CQ man relives epic outback endurance test victory

Now retired and living in Sapphire , the race left a lasting impression on Gordon's life, allowing him to develop a deep affinity for the animals. The camels he owns can be seen wandering in the Gemfields .

OVER three months, an unlikely bunch trekked camels 3300km across the harsh Australian outback from Uluru to the Gold Coast in an amazing feat of human and animal endurance which has been lost to time.

Finishing at Expo '88, The Australian Great Camel Race paid tribute to the nation's adventurous past where pioneer explorers like Burke and Wills set out into the vast unknown on camels.

Imported in the 19th Century from Arabia, India and Afghanistan, camels were vital to the early development of colonised Australia, allowing telegraph and rail lines to be built.

The hearty animals were also used for transporting ore for crushing during the gold rush era.

The race was an epic test of endurance, the likes of which haven't been seen again.

Gordon pictured with Carla. Orana Films

Battling disease, scorching heat, floods, mud and human rivalry, the 69 camels and associated teams made their way across the country to celebrate the Bicentennial and raise money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Competitors were also lured to the finish line with enticing cash prizes.

Ultimately that honour went to Gordon O'Connell, a father from Central Queensland who gave up everything to train his camel Carla.

Together, they would easily trek over 100km a day during the race.

However, a long-running legal dispute over the winning camel's ownership, and the prize money, has seen this achievement fall by the wayside.

Gordon grew up in New Zealand and was a jockey in his teenage years until it became too difficult for him to keep the weight off his taller frame.

With a wife and one child, he moved to Australia in his early 20s and spent decades travelling around the country, working as a carpet fitter where he could.

Gordon readies Carla for the race in 1988. Orana Films

Eventually, the family, which had grown in size by then, settled in Middlemount and he worked there for a time before opening a carpet and vinyl store in Emerald.

When presented with the opportunity to take part in the race with a friend, Gordon decided he'd take a shot.

He was asked to train the camels, well-known in his district as someone who could break in horses for local farmers and make them "bullet-proof”.

But Gordon couldn't have imagined the path that lay before him, including the way the race would influence his whole life.

Gordon immediately set about training his camel, Carla, as well as his friend's camel.

Although riding here, Gordon's secret weapon was running over 100km a day. Orana Films

Although there was a $40,000 cash prize on offer for the overall race winner, plus individual leg prizes, Gordon estimates he spent half that just taking part.

Soon, he gave up his businesses to fund the venture and allow for intense training, raising further funds through the sale of furniture and playing pub gigs.

After a falling out with his friend, Gordon decided to compete alone.

That's when he began to take the race seriously.

HOW ONE MAN BEAT THE 'GREEN MACHINE' AND A RAGTAG TEAM OF RIDERS

The starters at Uluru were a mixed bunch.

An edition of Geo which recounted the race, talked of the Kings Creek Aboriginal boys (top favourites for the first leg to Alice Springs where they were to retire), swagman Drew Kettle and his dog Laddie who raced on foot to raise money for the RFDS, and newlyweds Chris Morgan and Julie Ford who spent a year living in a railway carriage while they trained their camels before the race.

For the most part, these camels were previously wild, and a documentary filmed during the race shows some of the animals bucking or bolting.

Some of the most prepared competitors were the army, with the SAS (Special Air Service) "green machine” backing every rider up with a truck.

They had over 100 men taking part with 13 camels, three teams and 30 to 40 different trucks.

Yet Gordon, travelling with a tiny back-up crew, and pictured in Geo running through the desert in shorts, a polo shirt and thongs, was still miles ahead.

Gordon O'Connell competing in the Great Australian Camel Race in 1988 from Uluru to the Gold Coast. Orana Films

Through his year training Carla, he'd developed such a good relationship with her they could easily travel 100km a day, trotting at up to 23km/h for half that.

He would pass other competitors with ease and joked he would start behind everyone "because I got bored being in the front”.

Gordon's former business partner pulled out of the race during the first leg.

The documentary shows his camel, which Gordon had initially planned to train, struggling to stand and unable to continue racing.

Furious with the outcome of this once good partnership, Gordon was spurred on during the race.

Gordon O'Connell competing in the Great Australian Camel Race in 1988 from Uluru to the Gold Coast. Orana Films

"As soon as I heard a vehicle, I jumped on her (Carla) and (the other competitors) thought I was going to run her into the ground,” Gordon said.

"They used to think I was hurt somewhere and I'd be sitting at the next checkpoint waiting for them.

"They even flew up planes looking for me.

"I was stopping off at the pub and I still won the fourth leg. I had won the first three legs and was taking it easy as I was already 32 hours ahead of the SASR.

"I had no idea whatsoever that I'd won it and I didn't try. And that's the truth.

"When I got in there, they turned around and said 'you're in front' and I thought just for that day or something and they said 'no, you've won it'.

"Well honestly, I was pulling into the pub and having a few beers and I still was going faster than anyone else.”

Speaking to the reporter during the documentary in the early stages of the race, Gordon said he never gave much thought about who was in front or behind him.

Gordon O'Connell competing in the Great Australian Camel Race in 1988 from Uluru to the Gold Coast. Orana Films

"I just do what I trained her to do. I'd like to take advantage of the fact my camel is more advanced than other people's,” he said.

"They no doubt will have fitter camels halfway through the race and if I can get as much time up as possible to start with, it will be a hard job for them to catch me.”

But Gordon wasn't the only one walking or running long distances.

"Most people walked or ran, some of the distance,” he said.

"You had to otherwise you'd kill the animal.”

Aside from the distance and severe weather, most competitors also dealt with serious illness.

Gordon featured on the front of GEO magazine after winning the Great Australian Camel Race in 1988. Contributed

By the end of the second stage, from Alice Springs to Boulia, 80 per cent of the competitors had been ill, some with a form of dysentery, and Queensland Health had isolated the race for several days to avoid it spreading through outback towns "like the plague”.

Some of the SAS soldiers were reported to have lost 10-12kg through illness.

Most competitors were on antibiotics, but Gordon was so seriously dehydrated that he was hospitalised in Mount Isa for a kidney collapse and came close to dying.

"The bloke was dead on his feet,” one person said of Gordon's serious illness in the documentary.

Gordon O'Connell competing in the Great Australian Camel Race in 1988 from Uluru to the Gold Coast. Orana Films

Filmed leaving his hospital bed, placing a note from his children in his suitcase, Gordon said "I told the doctors if I was not let out on time, I would leave on time no matter what”.

A third of competitors had dropped out and 107 cases were treated from 165 people.

The spread of disease could have shut the race down at Boulia were it not for the quarantine.

Aside from the extreme weather and illness, competitors also had to contend with travelling on nearly 2000km of bitumen, facing broken glass lying on the road and with riders trying to keep their animals calm as large road trains hurtled past.

Gordon O'Connell competing in the Great Australian Camel Race in 1988 from Uluru to the Gold Coast. Orana Films

Gordon said his hours of training had allowed him to keep Carla calm despite the road trains, although others were not so lucky.

Things were changed during the race to deal with this safety issue, particularly prevalent during night-time travel.

Gordon believes someone would have died without that intervention.

Riders also came up with their own solutions, making "boots” for the camels to protect the pads of their feet.

Gordon O'Connell competing in the Great Australian Camel Race in 1988 from Uluru to the Gold Coast. Orana Films

GORDON'S NOW UNBREAKABLE BOND

Eventually, Gordon was declared the overall winner coming in over 30 hours in front of second place SASR. He had re-written the book on a camel endurance, clocking over 200km in 24 hours, which drew comments from race officials as being the Yiannis Kouras of the camel world with feats of endurance that have not been accomplished since.

SAS soldier Peter Capes had been hot on Gordon and Carla's heels for much of the race though, and was declared runner-up.

Despite this intense rivalry, Gordon helped train Peter's camel after the race passed Boulia.

Gordon is named the overall winner. Orana Films

Yet the win was marred by a lengthy legal battle with his former partner about the ownership of the camel when he claimed half the prize money at the end of the event.

Gordon was reimbursed the full prize money and all costs associated with his breach of contract action and retained custody of Carla for her to live out her days with him in Sapphire.

Although this has tied the story up in red tape, 30 years on Gordon is keen for people to remember the race as a great feat of endurance by both human and animal, and to give recognition to those who were part of his success.

Gordon O'Connell, the Sapphire man who won the Great Australian Camel Race in 1988 and now cares for several camels on his Central Queensland property.

John Nichols and Lenny McKay, both from Sapphire, were back-up drivers for Gordon at different intervals in the race and he said he could not have done it without them.

Now 69, Gordon is basically retired and living in Sapphire, where he owns close to 30 camels which can be seen by tourists around the Gemfields as they feed on the common.

Even knowing the financial toll the race would take on his life, Gordon said he wouldn't change a thing.

It gave him a lifelong affinity with camels and saw them become part of his everyday life. Although Carla has since died, Gordon has a large collection of other camels which are as affectionate as pet dogs.

"I can stand out in the middle of the paddock and have seven heads all coming for a pat.”