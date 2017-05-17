27°
BIG READ: How a city kept cool as the Fitzroy River roared

Michelle Gately
| 17th May 2017 8:26 AM
HOMES SAVED: Cr Tony Williams with flood mitigation in North Rockhampton, a project he says helped many residnets and prevented a massive clean-up after the peak.
HOMES SAVED: Cr Tony Williams with flood mitigation in North Rockhampton, a project he says helped many residnets and prevented a massive clean-up after the peak. Allan Reinikka ROK030417awilliam

IT'S hard to think of someone who had a more stressful week as water inundated the city than Councillor Tony Williams.

Running on minimal sleep, the chair of Rockhampton Regional Council's Local Disaster Management Committee spent hours each day fronting the media, coordinating a region-wide response to a natural disaster, and dealing with dozens of little issues which popped up as the flood unfolded, from missed wheelie bin collections to livestock movements.

Yet, it's a job Cr Williams relished and a responsibility he believes is exactly what he is in council to fulfil.

After a much-needed Easter break, Cr Williams last month sat down with The Morning Bulletin to explain how the city responded as only Rockhampton can.

As Cyclone Debbie gathered strength to the north, Cr Williams' focus was firmly on how to support the communities facing the brute force of the storm.

Cr Tony Williams talks to media outside City Hall during a daily briefing.
Cr Tony Williams talks to media outside City Hall during a daily briefing. Allan Reinikka ROK030417awilliam

A 20-strong team of council employees was prepared to head north as soon as safe, along with hundreds of Ergon Energy and Energex workers who had gathered at the Rockhampton Showgrounds before leaving the city in a convoy.

The 40 generators donated to Rockhampton after Cyclone Marcia by millionaire Bevan Slattery were also sent north.

"There wasn't any warning that we were going to receive anything but maybe some heavy rain and some strong wind gusts,” Cr Williams said.

"We were thinking that it was more of an impact zone further to the north, which it was, but the sting in the tail of Debbie was that she came through and, because we were on the southern side of the cyclone, really hit us with a fair impact as well.”

As Debbie made landfall on March 28, Cr Williams was glued to news reports as predictions were made about where the massive storm would move as she crossed the coast.

As the system moved south, the region was inundated with hundreds of millimetres of rain.

From (L-R) Rockhampton's Local Disaster Management Committee chair Tony Williams, State Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow converge on the Fitzroy River to discuss the one-in-one-hundred year flood, expected to peak at 9.4m on Wednesday.
From (L-R) Rockhampton's Local Disaster Management Committee chair Tony Williams, State Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow converge on the Fitzroy River to discuss the one-in-one-hundred year flood, expected to peak at 9.4m on Wednesday. Amber Hooker

This deluge triggered an emergency at Mount Morgan, where the No. 7 Dam rose to 0.8m above the spillway crest.

Fortunately, the second trigger point of 1.5m, which would have seen residents evacuated, wasn't reached and water soon started to fall.

"There is always a possibility the dam wall could fail and there could be a catastrophe, so that was probably my concern; that the infrastructure was secure enough to hold that water,” Cr Williams said.

"That's always in the back of your mind, you're always concerned about residents and the biggest thing in any event is public safety and making sure residents are informed, but not panicked.

"That's the hard part. I think that through the whole event, I personally tried to make sure everyone was getting as much information as possible, being aware, but not alarmed.”

(L-R) Local Disaster Management Group chair councillor Tony Williams, Senator for Queensland Murray Watts, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga arrive in Rockhampton to talk about flooding.
(L-R) Local Disaster Management Group chair councillor Tony Williams, Senator for Queensland Murray Watts, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga arrive in Rockhampton to talk about flooding. Chloe Lyons

With rain easing as Debbie continued her dramatic path along the coast, the focus in Rockhampton turned to what would come next.

The Local Disaster Management Committee was activated and a command centre set up, where council and all agencies would work together to monitor the unfolding flood situation and manage it throughout the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicted a flood in the 8m range.

While this outlook later escalated to 9.4m, before falling back to 9m, Cr Williams said preparing for a higher level was the best outcome for the community.

"I think it was the most informed event we've ever had, as far as a flood goes,” he said.

In what is viewed as a strange phenomenon by the national media, there were no forced evacuations of the city's flood-prone areas.

Cr Williams said the decision to move electrical circuits above major flood levels in many homes had allowed residents to stay with little drama.

Although a boat does become a necessity for anyone looking to get home in Depot Hill.

Cr Williams said Ergon Energy worked tirelessly to isolate homes, only turning power off when and where absolutely necessary.

Cr Tony Williams and Cr Neil Fisher with some of the 40 generators will leave Rockhampton Regional Councils Dooley Street depot and head north to the Mackay region to help support devastated communities after Cyclone Debbie.
Cr Tony Williams and Cr Neil Fisher with some of the 40 generators will leave Rockhampton Regional Councils Dooley Street depot and head north to the Mackay region to help support devastated communities after Cyclone Debbie. Allan Reinikka ROK290317agens2

"I think when we got the media from down south they exaggerated and made it sound a worse event than it was, but we were all under control and working through it,” he said.

The ability to have traffic flowing through the city with the Yeppen South project keeping the Bruce Hwy open changed the nature of this flood for locals.

Although Rockhampton Airport closed, a shuttle bus was soon set up to take travellers to flights in Gladstone.

"A different flood all together from what we'd previously experienced. I think the way we were able to protect those homes and the clean-up that wasn't required on the North Side,” Cr Williams said.

"If we can look at more mitigation work over there and if Depot Hill becomes an area that is flood-proofed it changes the whole perception of Rocky as a Hick town in a flood area.

"It's a tough time, but it shows that we're a resilient community.

"The poor people who are suffering with water in their homes and the inundation, they put on a brave face, but you talk to them and get to know them.

"From my time as a councillor, the north side people, they would end up in tears and say 'you've got to be able to do something, I just can't go through it time and time again'.

"That was something we were able to do to help them out. There's a lot of naysayers out there, but I think you need to have a look at what happened on the north side.”

Although Cr Williams was one of the busiest people in Rockhampton that week, he said nothing would have been achieved were it not for the support of his council team or the community.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  big read cyclone debbie fitzroy flood fitzroy flood 2017 flood 2017 rockhampton regional council

