BIG READ: Landry to push for levee if majority support

Christine Mckee
| 6th May 2017 5:00 AM
Port Curtis landholder Matthew Neale studies the levee plan with Capricornia MP, Michelle Landry, mayor Margaret Strelow and RRC councillors Tony Williams, Drew Wickerson, Neil Fisher and Rose Swadling yesterday.
Port Curtis landholder Matthew Neale studies the levee plan with Capricornia MP, Michelle Landry, mayor Margaret Strelow and RRC councillors Tony Williams, Drew Wickerson, Neil Fisher and Rose Swadling yesterday.

FEDERAL Government resistance to a South Rockhampton Flood Levee appears to be softening, with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry yesterday saying she had an "open mind".

But she reiterated any decision needed to be approached rationally and people's concerns needed answers.

Ms Landry met with the Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow, councillors, Rockhampton Regional Council's regional services general manager, Peter Kofod, and a small number of property owners on site at Port Curtis yesterday.

She said a meeting with the mayor and council officers last week had alleviated some of her concerns, but people's safety was paramount and she maintained it was critical to flood proof Rockhampton Airport.

"My concern, and it still is a concern, is that we have a 9.5m flood then we have a big rain event," she said.

"Yes we've got the pumps there, but where is the water going to go?

"I just don't want there to be a dam on this side of the river if we've got nowhere for the water to go.

"Once we can work through that, I'll be a lot happier."

Although a number of surveys have been conducted, Ms Landry says she wants to make sure the bulk of the community supports the project.

Her office is planning a 3600-person phone survey with questions to be negotiated with the council and approved by Rockhampton MP, Bill Byrne.

"We need to lay this to rest," she said.

"It's become volatile and we want a peaceful community so we need to resolve it."

Until then, she says her mind is open and if a levee can save businesses, save homes and protect the Bruce Hwy, then "there's a lot of be said for it".

"If we can get the bulk of people on board then I will be pushing to get the funding for this levee ... the feasibility study was done several years ago, so we need to check on the costings to make sure the $60 million will cover it," she said.

"Infrastructure upgrades and place making serve the greater good, but in this instance there is also a direct financial gain to landholders.

"Many people have objected to covering the full cost without some contribution from benefiting landholders."

Ms Landry's concerns are not shared to anywhere near the same extent by Cr Strelow who is reasonably confident there will be no cost blowout.

Cr Strelow says she is happy to have the costings looked at again but "they were initially done at the peak of the mining frenzy when everything was quite expensive".

"We're told that, if anything, the cost of construction in this area has gone down since then," she said.

"We've already seen that with the work done at Yeppen. It's come in considerably under budget for costings that were prepared in the heat of the mining boom."

Cr Strelow is also more confident in the overall safety of the project and its inbuilt protections.

"This is not at all like Lismore. Its levee was designed for a one in 10-year event. This levee is designed for a one in 100-year event," she said.

"But there will come a day when it will over-top in a bigger flood than 9.6m.

"The design ensures that no-one is in a worse position than if the levee bank hadn't been there.

"In fact, we've run the modelling up to the one in 1000-year event to ensure there is no worse situation inside."

Cr Strelow said levee banks were designed to protect, but always with the recognition that it would fail one day.

"The worst case scenario identified a breach at the worst possible point, at the worst possible time ... it would be 12 hours before the entire levee inside is the same height as outside, which is what it would have been without a levee in place," she said.

"And that assumes no-one has tried to repair the breach."

Cr Strelow had a final word for any developers "rubbing their hands together thinking they were going to buy cheap land to subdivide".

"No, you're not ... levees over-top, that's a fundamental thing we must never forget and council will keep a tight control on planning regulations so we don't end up with sub-divisions right up against the levee."

The South Rockhampton Flood Levee stands to protect 1000 properties, 3000 jobs, two schools and "a lot of negative press", but Cr Strelow said the big issue was the Bruce Hwy.

She said the Yeppen overpass represented only half the job.

"It still lands the Bruce Hwy onto a road that flooded," she said.

"We just had 30,000 cars a day diverted onto our residential streets and where they came out in Derby St was under water in 2011 as well.

"It's not an easy journey to get those vehicles back onto the Bruce Hwy and getting the highway open is the key economic driver."

Ms Landry returns to parliament in Canberra next week and said she would be speaking with Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Justice Minister Michael Keenan, who is responsible for disaster funding.

"We'll move on from there," she said.

"If the majority of people want it, I'll be supporting it."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bruce highway margaret strelow michelle landry mp south rockhampton flood levee

