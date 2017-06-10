25°
BIG READ: Miners fight over willing workforce

Campbell Gellie
| 10th Jun 2017 7:44 AM
Mastermyne worker Graeme Willett with CEO Tony Caruso in the Underground Mine Simulator they had in 2011.
Mastermyne worker Graeme Willett with CEO Tony Caruso in the Underground Mine Simulator they had in 2011.

MINING companies are clambering for skilled workers in what has been called a "boomlette”. Mine owners are cashing in on cost-cutting at the same time there has been a recovery in the coal price.

But the academic Dr John Steen who called it a "boomlette” is warning that this won't last forever and to be prepared that this could just be a purple patch.

This so called "boomlette” has been created mine owners cutting their costs to be able to get coal from the ground to the ports for about $70 a tonne, a stark comparison to the dizzying heights during the boom of as much as $180 dollars a tonne.

What it means is that the mine owners are making a profit; although coal prices are as low as about US$140 a tonne - nowhere near the highs of the boom at $350 a tonne - the companies could still be making around AU$100 a tonne.

This control of costs and profitability has them investing in maintenance, new equipment and more workers to get more coal out of the ground.

But the companies in the industry are finding it "very difficult” to find the workers as made redundant in the past are reluctant to return. While the pay packets that once seduced workers from other sectors to join the resources industry aren't there any more.

Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert wants to put the pressure back on the mining companies "making a big profit” to take on more apprentices.

"Large mining companies used to have a healthy component of apprentices but there has been cultural change to labour hire companies and they order the right number of fitters, turners and electricians,” she said.

"There needs to be some changes in legislation, for example the State government has mandated that 10% of the workers at our large projects must include a training component.”

Chief executive officer of mining company Mastermyne and Resource Tony Caruso said "the (positions) were very difficult to fill” but some companies were already training new workers.

He was even was contemplating starting up the company's underground mine simulator at Mackay to train "clean skins” for positions it cannot fill with qualified miners.

He went that far to say the problem was even worse than a skills shortage.

"A skills shortage says we have the people but not quite the skills, but we don't have the people,” he said.

Former mine operator for seven years and now recruitment manager at Entire Recruitment, Hayley Scammells said she had noticed a big increase in activity within the mining industry over the past six months.

"I think (the old workers) are a bit scared after what happened a few years ago and now the mining companies are trying to get them back,” she said.

She was trying to find six boilermakers for a shut down in Mackay and after advertising the positions for a week, had only received nine applications of which almost half weren't based in Mackay.

"I even tried all of my regular boilermakers and they all had jobs in Mackay anyway,” she said.

One former mine worker said the cost cutting at the mines, which was making them profitable, was stopping people from returning to the industry.

The man from Mackay, who didn't want to be named in case he had to return to the industry, left the mines because he could earn the same money working in Mackay.

He said he was getting paid $60 an hour which was reduced to $42 two years ago and remained there until he left that job just months ago.

"The money is not good enough to keep you out there, if the money was great you would put up with it and stay,” he said.

But Dr Steen, the University of Queensland associate professor who co-authors the Ernst & Young Productivity in Mining series, said the mine owners would be careful who they hired and wouldn't rush into expansive training schemes to qualify workers.

He said this was because they were burnt during the downturn with too many liabilities including workers.

"They're going through a purple patch at the moment but in-house economists don't believe these prices will continue for too long, some are surprised they have continued for this long,” he said.

"The option is there to expand again but it won't be like the boom times because they're very careful and disciplined about how they do it.”

An example of that was the BHP Careers Fair at Blackwater on Thursday. The mining giant organised the day to allow candidates to meet with labour hire companies looking for about 200 workers BHP needed across nine operations.

But what the labour hire companies were after was candidates with "current qualifications and tickets” for the mines.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  business news coal mining employment news jobs mackay news mining jobs mining news

