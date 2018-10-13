Big spender gets time behind bars

A SPENDING spree on a stolen bankcard ended costing an Ipswich woman time in jail.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Amanda Watts racked up a bill of $854 on the card in a matter of hours.

The mum of five brought groceries and alcohol from stores at Redbank Plains shopping centre and in other stores in the area.

Amanda Jane Watts, 34, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to 13 counts of fraud totalling $854.97 on April 15; as well as charges of receiving tainted property; stealing; and possession of dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said Watts had history for drug and dishonesty offences and previously been subject to a suspended jail sentence.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said Watts received a 15-month jail term in February 2016 with immediate parole release and did not reoffend until after her parole ended.

The court heard one of the receiving offences involved a stolen motorcycle.

Ms Mossop also said Watts received a mobile phone, "someone's wallet", and a bankcard.

Watts was sentenced to a total of 12 months and 21 days in jail.

With 55 days spent in pre-sentence custody declared, Watts was released on parole.