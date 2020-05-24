BIG SPENDERS: RRC and LSC candidate election costs revealed
The Electoral Commission of Queensland disclosures shows $82,374.54 was spent on campaigning in Rockhampton Regional Council and Livingstone Shire Council local government elections.
Candidates vying for a seat at the table in LSC well outspent those in RRC with $69,986.46 spent on the Capricorn Coast while $12,387.98 was spent in Rockhampton.
The biggest spender in the region was former LSC mayor Bill Ludwig who forked out $19,698.95 for his campaign while the LSC victor, mayor Andrew Ireland spent $11,077.02.
Mayor Margaret Strelow only spent $266.38 on her re-election while the biggest RRC spender was the new division 7 councillor, Donna Kirkland with $4,194.00.
The data suggest that those who were not incumbents in the race for a seat at the RRC table spent more on their campaigns.
However, an incumbent councillor in LSC was the biggest spender with Cr Glenda Mather spending $7,890.38 on her campaign, followed by Mathew Peach ($6,963.69) who was not successful in securing a seat.
While the election classics such as picket signs, flyers and how-to-vote cards made up much of the spending, more modern campaigning techniques like Facebook advertising and websites also played a big part according to the spending disclosures.
Candidates are not required to disclose expenditure under $500.
See the break down of who spent how much, and what on, listed below:
Rockhampton Regional Council - $12,387.98
Mayoral Candidates
Mayor Margaret Margaret Strelow: $266.38 - for a campaign photo and a hire car
Chris Hooper: no disclosures
Division 1: Shane Latcham (win): $3090.65 - for Facebook ads, signage, flyers, nomination fee, business cards, and magnets.
Sherrie Ashton: no disclosures.
Vince Robertson: no disclosures.
Division 2 Neil Fisher (winner): $1,134.89 - for election signage, how - to-vote cards and flyers
Gavin Shuker: no disclosures
Division 3 Tony Williams uncontested
Division 4 Ellen Smith uncontested
Division 5 Cherie Rutherford (winner): $724 - for print advertising, how-to-vote cards and election signage.
Peter Anderson: did not disclose.
Division 6 Drew Wickerson uncontested - still disclosed $1,832.12
Division 7
Donna Kirkland (winner): $4,194.00 - for print advertising, media advertising, how-to-vote cards, election signage, apparel and flyers.
Noeleen Horan: $1,145.94 - for Election signage, stall holders fee, candidate's nomination, magnets, T-shirts and flyers.
Livingstone Shire Council - $69,986.56
Mayoral Candidates
Mayor Andy Irela nd (winner): $11,077.02 - for flyers, website, video services, TV advertising, election signage, T-shirts, print advertising and billboard advertising.
Bill Ludwig: $19,698.95 - for social media advertising, billboards, print advertising, election signage, election brochure mailout, TV advertising, fuel, printed handouts, T-shirts, zip ties and a market stall site fee.
Lynelle Burns: $1,449.25 - for Facebook ads, election signage, a market stall fee, printer cartridges, nomination fee and a ticket to an LSC event.
Councillor candidates
Andrea Friend (winner): $6,508.12 - for brochure sign holders, Facebook advertising, how-to-vote cards, flyer mailout, nomination fee, election signage, printer ink, two market sites, a gazebo and clothing for a newspaper shoot.
Leah Grice: Did not disclose
Nigel Hutton (winner): $2,844.04 - for clothing for a newspaper shoot, how-to-vote cards, election signage, newspaper advertising, printing for letter box drop and nomination fee.
Adam Belot (winner): $1,970.74 - for T-shirts, flyers, election signage and nomination fee
Pat Eastwood (winner): $2,185.99- for T-shirts, election signage, Facebook advertising, brochure holders, newspaper advertising, election signage, flyers and a post drive.
Rhodes Watson: $20 - for printing.
Glenda Mather (winner): $7,890.38 - newspaper advertising, election signage, pamphlets, how-to-vote cards and profile photographs.
Leo Honek: $5,291.27 - for unaddressed mailouts, flyers, Facebook ads, election signage, market stalls,
Tanya Lynch (winner): $1,940.93 - election signage, T-shirts, flyers, nomination fees and graphic design work.
Keith Sully: did not disclose
Scott Tarratt: $1,623.01 - for Facebook advertising, flyers, nomination fee, T-shirt, car magnets and election signage.
Stephen Bird: $523.17 - for T-shirts, election signage and flyers.
Athol Keanalley: Did not disclose
Mathew Peach: $6,963.69 - fuel, election signage, flyers.
Mike Decman: did not disclose