Queensland state election day at the polling booth .Photo: Brett Wortman /
Community

BIG SPENDERS: RRC and LSC candidate election costs revealed

Jack Evans
24th May 2020 11:51 AM | Updated: 4:18 PM
The Electoral Commission of Queensland disclosures shows $82,374.54 was spent on campaigning in Rockhampton Regional Council and Livingstone Shire Council local government elections.

Candidates vying for a seat at the table in LSC well outspent those in RRC with $69,986.46 spent on the Capricorn Coast while $12,387.98 was spent in Rockhampton.

The biggest spender in the region was former LSC mayor Bill Ludwig who forked out $19,698.95 for his campaign while the LSC victor, mayor Andrew Ireland spent $11,077.02.

Mayor Andy Ireland is looking forward to building an informed Council for the region
Mayor Margaret Strelow only spent $266.38 on her re-election while the biggest RRC spender was the new division 7 councillor, Donna Kirkland with $4,194.00.

The data suggest that those who were not incumbents in the race for a seat at the RRC table spent more on their campaigns.

However, an incumbent councillor in LSC was the biggest spender with Cr Glenda Mather spending $7,890.38 on her campaign, followed by Mathew Peach ($6,963.69) who was not successful in securing a seat.

While the election classics such as picket signs, flyers and how-to-vote cards made up much of the spending, more modern campaigning techniques like Facebook advertising and websites also played a big part according to the spending disclosures.

Candidates are not required to disclose expenditure under $500.

See the break down of who spent how much, and what on, listed below:

Rockhampton Regional Council, Mayor Margaret Strelow, Cr Neil Fisher, Cr Ellen Smith, Cr Shane Latcham, Cr Donna Kirkland, Cr Cherie Rutherfird and Cr Drew Wickerson.
Rockhampton Regional Council - $12,387.98

Mayoral Candidates

Mayor Margaret Margaret Strelow: $266.38 - for a campaign photo and a hire car

Chris Hooper: no disclosures

Division 1: Shane Latcham (win): $3090.65 - for Facebook ads, signage, flyers, nomination fee, business cards, and magnets.

Sherrie Ashton: no disclosures.

Vince Robertson: no disclosures.

Division 2 Neil Fisher (winner): $1,134.89 - for election signage, how - to-vote cards and flyers

Gavin Shuker: no disclosures

Division 3 Tony Williams uncontested

Division 4 Ellen Smith uncontested

Division 5 Cherie Rutherford (winner): $724 - for print advertising, how-to-vote cards and election signage.

Peter Anderson: did not disclose.

Division 6 Drew Wickerson uncontested - still disclosed $1,832.12

Division 7

Donna Kirkland (winner): $4,194.00 - for print advertising, media advertising, how-to-vote cards, election signage, apparel and flyers.

Noeleen Horan: $1,145.94 - for Election signage, stall holders fee, candidate's nomination, magnets, T-shirts and flyers.

Livingstone Shire Council - $69,986.56

Mayoral Candidates

Mayor Andy Irela nd (winner): $11,077.02 - for flyers, website, video services, TV advertising, election signage, T-shirts, print advertising and billboard advertising.

Bill Ludwig
Bill Ludwig: $19,698.95 - for social media advertising, billboards, print advertising, election signage, election brochure mailout, TV advertising, fuel, printed handouts, T-shirts, zip ties and a market stall site fee.

Lynelle Burns: $1,449.25 - for Facebook ads, election signage, a market stall fee, printer cartridges, nomination fee and a ticket to an LSC event.

Councillor candidates

Andrea Friend (winner): $6,508.12 - for brochure sign holders, Facebook advertising, how-to-vote cards, flyer mailout, nomination fee, election signage, printer ink, two market sites, a gazebo and clothing for a newspaper shoot.

Leah Grice: Did not disclose

Nigel Hutton (winner): $2,844.04 - for clothing for a newspaper shoot, how-to-vote cards, election signage, newspaper advertising, printing for letter box drop and nomination fee.

Adam Belot (winner): $1,970.74 - for T-shirts, flyers, election signage and nomination fee

Pat Eastwood (winner): $2,185.99- for T-shirts, election signage, Facebook advertising, brochure holders, newspaper advertising, election signage, flyers and a post drive.

Rhodes Watson: $20 - for printing.

Glenda Mather (winner): $7,890.38 - newspaper advertising, election signage, pamphlets, how-to-vote cards and profile photographs.

Leo Honek: $5,291.27 - for unaddressed mailouts, flyers, Facebook ads, election signage, market stalls,

Tanya Lynch (winner): $1,940.93 - election signage, T-shirts, flyers, nomination fees and graphic design work.

Keith Sully: did not disclose

Scott Tarratt: $1,623.01 - for Facebook advertising, flyers, nomination fee, T-shirt, car magnets and election signage.

Stephen Bird: $523.17 - for T-shirts, election signage and flyers.

Athol Keanalley: Did not disclose

Mathew Peach: $6,963.69 - fuel, election signage, flyers.

Mike Decman: did not disclose

The new 2020 team of Livingstone Shire councillors.
candidate expenditure livingstone shire council rockhampton regional council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

