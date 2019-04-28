Menu
The Rockhampton ear, nose and throat department reported a significant increase in patients during March. Team members, (from left) Trudy Tempest, Miriam Tohill, Marian Doherty, Dr Andries Pienaar, Trena Fensome, Simon Huffa, Madison Bailey, Irene Jose, Raelene Steger, Jeannine Trenaman, Michaella Policarpio, Lauren Brett and Jacinta Bros-Wilshire. CQHHS
Big spike in patients needing surgery at Rocky Hospital

28th Apr 2019 9:33 AM
ROCKHAMPTON Hospital's ear, nose and throat department is a star performer in elective surgery numbers for March with a significant increase in patients.

March figures show a 55.3% increase in patients treated compared to the same time in 2018 while 100% of patients received surgery within the clinically recommended timeframe.

The report shows 389 patients had elective surgery in Rockhampton for the month, with 59 of those having ear, nose and throat procedures.

Executive Director Rockhampton Hospital Wendy Hoey was extremely proud of the ear, nose and throat team, under the leadership of Dr Andries Pienaar & Dr Marinus Van Splunder.

"They provide great care, they're passionate about getting the best possible outcomes for our patients and they really go above and beyond to ensure our patients get the care they need when they need it, right here in Central Queensland,” she said.

Dr Pienaar said the team had taken on additional Saturday lists in recent months to ensure timely care was provided for ear, nose and throat patients. This resulted in an additional 17 cases being treated during March.

The most common procedures in Central Queensland are adenotonsillectomies, septoplasties & cholesteatoma surgery.

The vast majority (97.6%) of patients in CQ Health received their elective surgery within the clinically recommended time frame in March. A total of 548 patients had elective surgery in Central Queensland hospitals during the month, up from 496 in February.

March figures show 11,254 patients presented to Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service emergency departments during that month. This was an increase on the 9,995 patients that presented during February.

There were 60 category 1 (sickest or most seriously injured) presentations in March. Most (98%) were seen within the recommended timeframe.

The median wait time across all five categories was just 10 minutes.

Patients whose ED stay was within four hours was at 83% in March, which is better than the target of 80%.

